Budget 2026: increased defence and security spending welcomed

The Aerospace, Maritime and Defence Industries Association of South Africa (AMD) has welcomed the increase in national funding for security and defence announced in the 2026 Budget Speech.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced that spending on law and order efforts will increase from R268,2-billion in 2025/26 to R291,2-billion by 2028/29.

He also confirmed R2,7-billion in additional funding for defence capability over the medium term, including measures to sustain the South African Air Force’s operational readiness.

AMD CEO Sandile Ndlovu says the allocations reflect a growing recognition that safety and security are foundational to economic growth and social stability.

Ndlovu notes that the strengthened allocation represents a critical investment in safeguarding South Africa’s sovereignty, supporting regional stability, and enabling the country’s defence industry to continue contributing advanced capabilities to national and continental security priorities.

Furthermore, government will allocate R1-billion to the South African Police Service (SAPS) and another R1-billion to the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) from the Criminal Assets Recovery Account (CARA) to bolster the fight against organised crime.

“The increased investment in defence and security is a welcome and necessary step toward strengthening South Africa’s ability to protect its people, its borders, and its sovereignty,” he says.

Ndlovu adds that the increased funding comes at a crucial time, as South Africa is emerging from a period marked by sustained defence budget cuts. This renewed investment marks an important shift toward rebuilding national security capabilities.

“AMD extends its appreciation to the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga and President Cyril Ramaphosa for recognising the strategic importance of reversing the downward defence spending trajectory,”

He emphasises that, while the 2026 Budget is a positive and encouraging step, the long‑term objective remains to raise defence spending closer to 2% of GDP, in line with international benchmarks.

He adds this shift presents an opportunity to deepen collaboration between government and the local defence industry to ensure that national operations are supported by modern, locally developed and internationally sort after capabilities.

“As a strategic partner to the defence force, the South African defence industry stands ready to support government in equipping and sustaining the SANDF with locally developed and internationally recognised technology and equipment.”

Ndlovu also highlights that, while South Africa produces world‑class defence and security technologies, most of these capabilities are exported. This presents a significant opportunity for increased local adoption to strengthen domestic operations.