IT upgrades put Khoi-San traditional names on official documents

Khoi-San traditional names can now be used on official documents.

Minister of Home Affairs Dr Leon Schreiber handed over the first smart ID produced by the Department of Home Affairs and Government Printing Works that records a Khoi-San traditional name, following the latest upgrades to departmental IT systems.

A month ago, Schreiber was informed of a young man named !Khūboab Oedasoua Lawrence, who was unable to obtain a smart ID reflecting his Khoi-San first name.

According to reports, his family had the same problem over 18 years ago when they were similarly unable to obtain a birth certificate that accurately reflects the spelling of his first name.

The root of the problem was identified as a technical IT limitation related to the use of so-called “special characters”. In less than four weeks, the necessary upgrades were implemented and the limitation is now resolved.

As a result, for the first time in South Africa, birth certificates, smart IDs and passports are now able to recognise and record Khoi-San traditional names.

Schreiber comments: “This is a historic step forward to enhance the inclusion and dignity of Khoi-San communities in South Africa.

“As minister, I recognise that a name is more than a practicality – it is central to every person’s identity. I am therefore very proud that we were able to correct this long-standing problem within record time after becoming aware of it.”

He adds: “South Africa’s national motto uses these same characters when it implores: !ke e: /xarra //ke, literally meaning “diverse people unite”. For the first time, this motto has now found expression at Home Affairs for the Khoi-San community.”