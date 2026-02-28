Strengthening self-management skills will help students thrive

Technology is the quintessential modern dilemma: while we enthusiastically embrace the positive ways it has transformed our lives, both parents and educators share concerns about its influence on young people.

By Louise Hendey, MD: sub-Saharan Africa at Cambridge University Press and Assessment

We think nostalgically about our own childhoods, blissfully unencumbered by smartphones and social media, and wonder how we can protect young people from overwhelm.

In an era of rapid change, including technological advance, climate pressures and geopolitical shifts, how can education give students the tools they need to thrive?

Developing the skills sets needed to navigate change

In a recent report from the International Education group at Cambridge University Press & Assessment, Preparing learners to thrive in a changing world, which captured the views of thousands of teachers and students around the world, self-management skills emerged as a priority for education.

These are the skills that enable students to recognise and manage their thoughts, feelings and actions – skills such as the ability to focus, organisational skills, adaptability and emotional control.

Developing these skills will help young people navigate change and complexity more effectively.

The paradox is that while self-management skills are seen as essential, they were identified as the hardest skills to teach by 23% of educators surveyed in the report. This difficulty may stem in part from the open-ended nature of these skills which makes progress hard to quantify or assess.

Additionally, because they are holistic skills that cut across subjects rather than fitting neatly into one subject or curriculum area, they can be underrepresented in lesson plans and teaching materials.

Managing distractions

Strengthening self-management skills could help solve a challenge that teachers are reporting globally: distraction. Technology supports learning, but increased distraction and decreased attention spans are a continuing trend.

The research found that 88% of teachers believe that their students’ attention spans are getting shorter, while nearly one in five teachers said that digital distractions and reduced attention span is the greatest challenge technology poses in preparing students for the future.

Students themselves are aware of the need to manage their use of technology effectively. Getting distracted easily (66%), excessive screen time (59%) and an over-reliance on technology (58%) emerged as students’ most common worries about how their use of technology might affect their future. Self-discipline and motivation are key hurdles.

Making self-management skills visible

In a world where many professions still demand engagement with complex information, helping young people maintain focus is not just beneficial, it is essential.

The research found that students see self-management skills as a challenge, with 19% of students considering this skill the most difficult to learn.

By making these skills visible and explicit in the classroom, educators can help students recognise the self-management skills they are developing. Individual project work is an example of self-management skills in practice as it requires discipline, motivation and strategic planning.

And, by creating more opportunities for students to practise and strengthen these skills, particularly focus and emotional control, we will set them up for success in the long-term.

As for the effective use of technology, collaboration between schools and parents is critical for establishing good habits.

While schools can set boundaries for device use and develop the necessary toolset to filter and prioritise information effectively, parents and carers must work in partnership with schools to ensure consistent behaviours across both home and school environments.

At a time of significant global change, great schools, great teachers and a clear, purposeful curriculum remain the foundations of high-quality education.

Cultivating resilience and adaptability through self-management skills is key to empowering students to face our changing world with confidence – and helping them shape the future they want to create.