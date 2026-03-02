Africans are online, but not necessarily secure

Most adults across seven African countries access the Internet frequently – but many remain unfamiliar with digital security measures and practice them inconsistently if at all.

This is according to an Afrobarometer telephone survey that polled users in Angola, Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal and Tanzania.

On average, a majority of respondents say they worry about the security of their personal data online and believe their mobile phones are the most vulnerable devices to digital threats.

Many respondents are unaware of online protection tools, and few apply online safety tools and practices, especially those that provide stronger protection, such as two-factor authentication, VPNs and antivirus software.

Respondents tend to rely heavily on informal sources, such as social media and friends or family, for guidance on digital safety, while more structured resources – such as workplace training or online tutorials – are less frequently used.

Though limited to seven countries and respondents over age 17, these findings highlight significant gaps in digital literacy and suggest a need for targeted education and accessible resources to ensure that Africa’s growing digital footprint is both empowering and secure.

Key findings​ from the survey include: