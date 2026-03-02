AI-driven attacks escalate as basic gaps leave enterprises exposed

Cybercriminals are exploiting basic security gaps at dramatically higher rates, now accelerated by AI tools that help attackers identify weaknesses faster than ever.

According to IBM’s 2026 X-Force Threat Intelligence Index, there has been a 44% increase in attacks that began with the exploitation of public-facing applications, largely driven by missing authentication controls and AI-enabled vulnerability discovery.

Some key highlights from the Index include:

Active ransomware and extortion groups surged (49%) year over year, marking ecosystem fragmentation, while publicly disclosed victim counts rose roughly 12%.

Large supply chain and third-party compromises nearly quadrupled since 2020, as attackers increasingly exploit environments where software is built and deployed or SaaS integrations.

Vulnerability exploitation became the leading cause of attacks, accounting for 40% of incidents observed by X-Force in 2025.

“Attackers aren’t reinventing playbooks, they’re speeding them up with AI,” says Mark Hughes, global managing partner for cybersecurity services at IBM.

“The core issue is the same: businesses are overwhelmed by software vulnerabilities. The difference now is speed. With so many vulnerabilities requiring no credentials, attackers can bypass humans and move straight from scanning to impact.

“Security leaders need to shift to a more proactive approach, using agentic-powered threat detection and response to identify gaps and catch threats before they escalate.”

AI’s mounting identity problem

Infostealer malware led to the exposure of over 300 000 ChatGPT credentials in 2025, signaling that AI platforms have reached the same credential risk as other core enterprise SaaS solutions.

Compromised chatbot credentials create AI-specific risks beyond simple account access. Attackers can manipulate outputs, exfiltrate sensitive data or inject malicious prompts.

This underscores the need to assess enterprise-wide AI adoption and enforce strong authentication, and conditional access controls.

AI, leaked tooling lower barriers to ransomware ecosystem

In 2025, X-Force observed a 49% increase in active ransomware groups compared to the prior year, as smaller, transient operators whose low volume campaigns complicate attribution.

This trend is accelerated by collapsing barriers to entry as threat actors reuse leaked tooling, rely on established playbooks and increasingly tap AI to automate operations.

As multimodal AI models mature, X-Force expects adversaries to automate complex tasks like reconnaissance and advanced ransomware attacks, driving faster-moving, more adaptive threats.

Pressure on supply chains poised to grow

X-Force identified a nearly 4X increase in large supply chain or third-party compromises since 2020, mainly driven by attackers exploiting trust relationships and CI/CD automation across development workflows and SaaS integrations.

With AI-powered coding tools accelerating software creation, and occasionally introducing unvetted code, the pressure on pipelines and open‑source ecosystems is expected to grow in 2026.

This rise is also attributed to the blurring line between nation-state and financially motivated actors.

As tactics and techniques spread across underground forums, and AI streamlines reconnaissance and exploitation, techniques once reserved for nation-state actors are now being adopted by financially motivated groups.

Additional findings from the 2026 report include: