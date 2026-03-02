AMD expands Ryzen AI 400 Series portfolio

At Mobile World Congress 2026, AMD announced an expanded Ryzen AI portfolio with the launch of the AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series and Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series desktop processors.

The new processors deliver powerful on-device AI acceleration and next-generation performance, enabling users to run AI applications and LLMs locally and tackle compute-intensive applications, including those for design and engineering, with ease.

Additionally, AMD is expanding the Ryzen AI 400 Series mobile portfolio to include workstations.

With these additions, Ryzen AI 400 Series processors enable original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to offer next-gen AI PCs across high-performance desktops, laptops and mobile workstations optimized for modern workloads.

Ryzen AI 400 Series processors are the first for next-generation desktop AI PCs that support Microsoft Copilot+ PC experiences. Featuring a neural processing unit (NPU) providing up to 50 TOPS3 of AI compute, these processors enable users to run AI assistants and productivity tools locally on the PC, helping ensure sensitive data stays on device while delivering greater control, performance, and privacy.

“The desktop PC is evolving from a tool you use to an intelligent assistant that works alongside you,” says Jack Huynh, senior vice-president and GM of the Computing and Graphics Group at AMD. “With the Ryzen AI 400 Series processors – the world’s first designed to power new Copilot+ experiences on the desktop – we’re bringing powerful AI acceleration that enables our partners to build systems that empower both enterprises and consumers to do more and create more.”

Copilot+ desktop processor for next-gen AI

The AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series desktop processor family is designed to deliver scalable performance and intelligent capabilities across professional workloads.

Combining high-performance “Zen 5” central processing unit (CPU) cores, AMD RDNA 3.5 graphics, and a dedicated AMD XDNA 2 NPU, the processors provide the responsiveness, efficiency, and local AI acceleration needed by office professionals, developers, and power users.

AM5 desktop systems powered by Ryzen AI 400 Series processors are expected to be available starting in the second quarter of 2026 from OEMs including HP and Lenovo.

Notebooks and mobile workstations

With the growth of the AMD commercial PC portfolio, OEM partners continue to introduce a broad range of commercial notebooks powered by Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series mobile processors.

The Ryzen AI 9 HX PRO 470 delivers up to 30% faster multithreaded performance compared to Intel Core Ultra X7 358, accelerating compute-intensive professional workloads so users can iterate, test, and deliver results more quickly.

Combined with strong power efficiency and all-day battery life to sustain productivity throughout the workday, systems powered by Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series processors extend AI acceleration and Copilot+ PC experiences to mobile form factors.

As organisations accelerate AI adoption across the workforce, Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series mobile processors enable next-generation local AI experiences that enhance productivity and streamline everyday workflows across commercial notebooks and mobile workstations.

Featuring a high-performance NPU delivering up to 60 TOPS of AI compute, and leveraging advanced on-device AI acceleration to deliver measurable efficiency gains, Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series processors help enterprises drive productivity at scale while maintaining the performance and responsiveness professionals expect.

Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series mobile processors will now also power next-generation workstations, extending the same performance into professional designs with validated support for independent software vendors (ISVs).

With updated application enablement across leading professional workflows, mobile workstations powered by Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series processors are designed to accelerate professional applications that take advantage of all compute resources, including the CPU, NPU, and graphics processing unit (GPU) for demanding engineering, creation, and technical workloads.

Mobile workstations powered by Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series processors are expected to be available starting in the second quarter of 2026 from OEMs including Dell Technologies, HP and Lenovo.

Enterprise security and manageability

AMD PRO delivers enterprise-grade security, manageability, and reliability through foundational hardware and software designed to simplify IT operations and protect investments over time.

AMD continues to evolve the AMD PRO platform by strengthening both its silicon foundation and software stack to support enterprise IT teams managing distributed AI-enabled PC fleets.

Expanded remote management features improve visibility, recovery, and control, enabling IT administrators to diagnose issues, restore systems, and maintain business continuity without a desk-side visit.

AMD systems are validated for compatibility with most major commercial security solutions, enabling seamless integration into existing enterprise environments, helping organisations protect their fleets within established security ecosystems.