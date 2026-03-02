Nvidia collaborates with telcos to build 6G on open, secure AI-native platforms

Nvidia has announced a commitment — together with Booz Allen, BT Group, Cisco, Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, MITRE, Nokia, OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation, ODC, SK Telecom, SoftBank and T-Mobile — to build the next generation of wireless networks on AI-native, open, secure and trustworthy platforms.

Beyond traditional connectivity, 6G wireless networks will become the fabric for physical AI, enabling billions of autonomous machines, vehicles, sensors and robots and significantly increasing demands for security and trust. Legacy wireless architectures were not designed to meet these requirements, creating challenges as networks increase in complexity.

To address this, Nvidia is bringing the industry together to advance AI-native, software-defined wireless platforms built on open and trusted principles.

By embedding AI across the radio access network (RAN), edge and core, 6G networks must enable secure integrated sensing and communications, intelligence and decision-making while supporting interoperability, supply-chain resilience and faster innovation.

“AI is redefining computing and driving the largest infrastructure buildout in human history — and telecommunications is next,” says Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia.

“Together with a global coalition of industry leaders, Nvidia is building AI-RAN to transform the world’s telecom networks into AI infrastructure everywhere.”

Openness and trust

6G will be AI-native and software-defined, enabling wireless networks to advance at the pace of innovation. 6G networks, built on AI-RAN architecture, will continuously evolve through software, enabling real-time intelligence and rapid advancement.

This transformation opens the door for a diverse ecosystem of participants — from global operators and technology providers to startups, researchers and developers — all contributing through open and programmable platforms.

Allison Kirkby, chief executive of BT Group, says: “Connectivity is the backbone of economic growth, and with this collaboration, we’re helping lay the foundations for a future ecosystem that is intelligent, sustainable and secure. By building on open and trustworthy AI native platforms, we can simplify future technologies like 6G, ensuring they build upon the strengths of today’s 5G networks while still unlocking powerful new capabilities at scale.”

Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom AG, comments: “Best network, best customer experience — that remains our promise. With an open, intelligent and trusted 6G infrastructure, we are laying the foundation for the era of physical AI and unlocking new value for our customers, for industry and for society.”

Jung Jai-hun, president and CEO of SK Telecom, adds: “SKT is evolving telco infrastructure to serve as the foundation for the AI era, where connectivity serves as a platform for intelligence and innovation. Together, we can build open, trusted infrastructure that drives a global ecosystem of AI innovation.”

Hideyuki Tsukuda, executive vice president and chief technology officer of SoftBank, says: “Al-native 6G will transform wireless networks into secure, software-defined infrastructure that supports the next wave of global innovation. SoftBank Corp. is driving this innovation with Nvidia by advancing open and trusted platforms that enable interoperability, resilience and continuous evolution at scale.”

Srini Gopalan, CEO of T-Mobile, comments: “We’re at a pivotal moment. In the US, we’ve laid the foundation with 5G Advanced and AI-native networks where intelligence lives inside the network. As 6G becomes the backbone of the AI era, telecom will serve as the nervous system of the digital economy, enabling autonomous systems and intelligent industries at scale and unlocking new value for customers and businesses alike. T-Mobile is proud to help define what’s next through deep ecosystem collaboration and sustained innovation.”