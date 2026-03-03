Cassava Technologies launches Nvidia-powered autonomous network

Cassava Technologies has launched its Cassava Autonomous Network, an agentic solution designed to significantly improve network performance across Africa.

The solution is the first African-ready, autonomous network designed to self-optimise mobile Radio Access Networks (RAN) and built specifically for the unique complexities of Africa’s connectivity landscape.

Powered by Nvidia AI infrastructure, NVIDIA NIM microservices, and Nvidia Network Configuration Blueprint, Cassava Autonomous Network offers policy-driven automation that replaces manual network adjustments with continuous, intelligent optimisations, reducing operational bottlenecks and increasing efficiency by up to 75%.

Cassava Autonomous Network runs on CAIMEx, a localised multi-model platform that provides unified access to leading AI models through regional AI factories.

“Cassava Autonomous Network combines Nvidia’s AI infrastructure with the inclusivity of Africa’s networks’ needs and Cassava’s extensive experience in the telco industry,” says Ahmed El Beheiry, group chief operating officer and group chief technology & AI officer at Cassava Technologies.

“With this solution, we are delivering on a significant step toward intelligent, self-healing, autonomous networks that drive coverage, quality, profitability, and improve customer experience across the continent.”

African telecom operators currently manage increasingly dense and complex networks under tight resource constraints. While 4G remains dominant in Africa (GSMA 2024 report), 5G continues to scale, meaning daily optimisation remains a manual bottleneck.

Cassava Autonomous Network aims to eliminate these inefficiencies by automating the process and reducing repair time for minor issues from four days to approximately 35 minutes.

The solution is also designed to work across all vendors and network generations (2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G), including legacy, hybrid, and cloud-native deployments.