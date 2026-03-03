Digital, AI, crypto-led payments set to transform SA shopping

South African consumers are increasingly embracing innovative payment technologies such as digital wallets, artificial intelligence (AI) and cryptocurrency, according to new survey data from Visa.

“While traditional payment methods continue to play an important role – with physical cards still regarded as the most preferred and convenient way to pay – South Africans are showing that trust and technology can go hand in hand, with consumers increasingly willing to adopt new payment solutions when they deliver both convenience and peace of mind,” says Lineshree Moodley, country manager at Visa South Africa.

This confidence is reinforced by the widespread adoption of advanced payment security tools.

Digital wallets gain traction: Nearly four in 10 (39%) South Africans say digital wallets are the fastest payment option, and more than a third would recommend them to others, signalling growing confidence in digital-first experiences.

Nearly four in 10 (39%) South Africans say digital wallets are the fastest payment option, and more than a third would recommend them to others, signalling growing confidence in digital-first experiences. Open to the future of money: Among South Africans who have sent money abroad in the past, fifty-seven percent (57%) say they would consider using stablecoins as a form of payment, highlighting a strong appetite for faster and more efficient cross-border transactions.

AI becomes a mainstream shopping companion

South African shoppers are increasingly turning to AI to make shopping easier and more efficient, and they are signaling the importance of transparency as these tools become part of everyday life.

Consumer expectations are clear: As shoppers integrate AI into their routines, they're setting clear expectations. Almost forty-five percent (45%) believe that AI-powered tools are more likely to find the best possible price. However, sixty-three (63%) prefer to speak with a human customer service representative than AI.

Trust and security at the core

Security remains a key concern for South Africans, but consumers are accepting the role they play in ensuring a safe payment experience.