iOCO expects improved earnings

iOCO has published a trading update for the six months ended 31 January 2026, alerting shareholders to higher earnings.

Earnings per share and headline earnings per share are expected to be between 27 cents and 30 cents, an increase of between 42% to 58% over the earnings and headline earnings per share of 19 cents for the comparable six months ended 31 January 2025.

According to the company, the results reflect the early benefits of implementing a three-step strategy of cost rationalisation, a decentralised operating model and disciplined capital allocation. These actions aim to position iOCO for sustainable long-term growth and further enhance shareholder value.

Meanwhile, the company has also repurchased an additional 2 899 689 shares for the period 30 January to 27 February

Since 1 August 2025, iOCO has cumulatively repurchased 9 375 081 shares, at a total cash value of R38 822 656, representing approximately 1,5% of the company’s issued share capital. Repurchased shares are held as treasury shares.

Following the latest repurchase, 11 461 688 shares are currently held as treasury shares.