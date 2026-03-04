$82bn pledged to bridge the digital divide

ITU has announced new industry pledges to its Partner2Connect Digital Coalition, bringing total commitments to over $82-billion to expand global Internet connectivity and bridge the digital divide.​

Launched in 2021, Partner2Connect serves as a mobilisation platform to rally commitments from governments, the private sector, and civil society for projects and investments that support connectivity and digital inclusion – particularly in the world’s most remote communities.

The announcement was made by ITU secretary-general Doreen Bogdan-Martin at Mobile World Congress 2026, against a backdrop of 2,2-billion people remaining offline, missing out on opportunities afforded by digital technologies, from education and healthcare to entrepreneurship and artificial intelligence.

With P2C pledges steadily growing, the initiative is firmly on track to meet its $100-billion target by the end of 2026.

“This milestone shows what’s possible when we pool our collective resources towards making connectivity universal and meaningful,” says Bogdan-Martin. “Reaching $82-billion in pledges through Partner2Connect means unlocking life-changing opportunities for hundreds of millions of people that are still offline.”