Elekta appoints Nexeva Healthcare Solutions as SA partner

Elekta has appointed Nexeva Healthcare Solutions as its strategic partner in South Africa under a multi-year agreement.

The appointment introduces a strengthened local operating model designed to enhance technical support, clinical engagement and commercial responsiveness for radiotherapy centres across both the private and public healthcare sectors.

The agreement was formally signed during the World Health Expo in Dubai in February 2026, underscoring the strategic importance of the South African market within Elekta’s broader regional framework.

South Africa’s oncology sector continues to operate under significant capacity pressure, where uptime, service responsiveness and access to clinical training are critical. The Elekta-Nexeva collaboration combines Elekta’s global radiotherapy innovation and standards with Nexeva’s established local healthcare footprint and service capability .

Under the agreement, customers can expect:

Expanded field service engineering capacity in South Africa

Enhanced commercial and technical support

Closer clinical engagement, including applications and training support

Continued focus on installations, commissioning, upgrades and lifecycle management

The partnership is structured to improve response times, strengthen local accountability and support long-term sustainability of radiotherapy services in the region.

Elekta will maintain a lean, focused local team in South Africa, working in alignment with Nexeva to support customers and partners.

Simon Meredith, MD of Nexeva Healthcare Solutions, says the appointment reflects a strategic commitment to strengthening oncology infrastructure in South Africa.

“Radiotherapy centres operate in high-demand environments where reliability and rapid response are essential. This partnership enables us to combine Elekta’s globally recognised technology with an agile, locally embedded support model that is responsive to the realities of South African healthcare.”

“Our priority is to work closely with clinical and technical teams to minimise downtime, strengthen capability through training and applications support, and ensure long-term lifecycle optimisation of installed systems.”