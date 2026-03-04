Red Hat AI Factory with Nvidia drives scalable production AI

Red Hat has announced the Red Hat AI Factory with Nvidia, a co-engineered software platform that combines Red Hat AI Enterprise and Nvidia AI Enterprise to provide an end-to-end AI solution optimised for organisations deploying AI at scale.

With enterprise AI spending expected to reach over $1-trillion by 2029, driven in large part by agentic AI applications, organisations are looking to shift their strategies toward high-density, agentic workflows and address the resulting demands on AI inference and infrastructure.

To help organisations keep pace, Red Hat AI Factory with Nvidia empowers IT operations teams to streamline management of both traditional infrastructure and the evolving demands of the AI stack.

Red Hat AI Factory with Nvidia accelerates the path to production AI and delivers the software platform for AI factories, running on accelerated computing infrastructure that fuels higher performance for the models and Nvidia GPUs driving the inference stack.

The platform is supported on AI factory infrastructure from leading systems manufacturers, including Cisco, Dell Technologies, Lenovo and Supermicro.

The co-engineered software platform integrates the open source collaboration, engineering and support expertise of both Red Hat and Nvidia to deliver a trusted, enterprise-grade solution.

The Red Hat AI Factory with Nvidia provides a highly scalable foundation for AI deployments across any environment, whether on-premises, in the cloud or at the edge. It includes core capabilities for high-performance AI inference, model tuning, customisation and agent deployment and management, with a focus on security.

This allows organisations to maintain architectural control from the datacenter to the public cloud, delivering:

Accelerated time-to-value: Advance to production AI with streamlined workflows and instant access to pre-configured models, including the indemnified IBM Granite family, Nvidia Nemotron, and Nvidia Cosmos open models, delivered as Nvidia NIM microservices. Additionally, organisations can further align models to enterprise data using Nvidia NeMo, reducing tuning time and cost.

Advance to production AI with streamlined workflows and instant access to pre-configured models, including the indemnified IBM Granite family, Nvidia Nemotron, and Nvidia Cosmos open models, delivered as Nvidia NIM microservices. Additionally, organisations can further align models to enterprise data using Nvidia NeMo, reducing tuning time and cost. Optimised performance and cost : Maximise infrastructure usage and bolster inference performance with a unified, high-performance serving stack. Red Hat AI Factory with Nvidia delivers built-in observability capabilities and taps Red Hat AI inference capabilities powered by vLLM, Nvidia TensorRT-LLM, and Nvidia Dynamo to meet strict AI service level objectives. This helps organisations reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) for AI by optimising the connection between models and Nvidia GPUs.

: Maximise infrastructure usage and bolster inference performance with a unified, high-performance serving stack. Red Hat AI Factory with Nvidia delivers built-in observability capabilities and taps Red Hat AI inference capabilities powered by vLLM, Nvidia TensorRT-LLM, and Nvidia Dynamo to meet strict AI service level objectives. This helps organisations reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) for AI by optimising the connection between models and Nvidia GPUs. Intelligent GPU orchestration: Enable on-demand access to GPU resources through intelligent orchestration and pooled infrastructure, with automatic checkpointing to protect long-running jobs and maintain more predictable compute costs in dynamic environments.

Enable on-demand access to GPU resources through intelligent orchestration and pooled infrastructure, with automatic checkpointing to protect long-running jobs and maintain more predictable compute costs in dynamic environments. Strengthened enterprise posture: Leveraging the flexible and stable foundation of Red Hat Enterprise Linux, organisations benefit from advanced security and compliance capabilities built-in from the start that help to lower risk, save time and mitigate downtime. This delivers a security-hardened foundation for mission-critical AI workloads that require isolation and continuous verification. Nvidia DOCA microservices build on this foundation, creating a zero-trust architecture and delivering AI runtime security across the infrastructure.

Red Hat AI Factory with Nvidia is available now.

Chris Wright, chief technology officer and senior vice president: global engineering at Red Hat, comments: “The shift from AI experimentation to industrial-scale, enterprise-wide production requires a fundamental change in how we manage the AI computing stack. We’re accelerating the path to deploy AI and move quickly to production using Red Hat AI Factory with Nvidia.

“With a stable, high-performance foundation driven by our proven hybrid cloud offerings, we’re enabling our customers to own their AI strategy and scale with the same rigor they apply to their core IT platforms.”

Justin Boitano, vice-president: enterprise AI platforms at Nvidia, says: “Enterprises are building AI factories that turn data into intelligence at scale during inference, requiring production-grade infrastructure and software that span the hybrid cloud.

“Red Hat AI Factory with Nvidia provides the software foundation that helps organisations keep pace with rapid infrastructure innovation while reliably building and deploying the next generation of agentic AI applications.”