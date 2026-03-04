Spinnaker Support and ARC launch software support business

Spinnaker Support, which provides third-party software support for enterprise Oracle, SAP and VMware, has entered the South African market in partnership with African Rainbow Capital (ARC).

Teko Majoki, MD of Spinnaker South Africa, comments: “We are delighted to introduce our services to the local market at a time when growth is regaining momentum, even as organisations remain under significant cost pressure. Increased choice ultimately benefits end users.

“Spinnaker Support represents a credible alternative the market has been calling for, and we are confident that our presence will strengthen competition and support sustainable growth in the years ahead.

“Our partnership with ARC reflects a shared belief that enterprise software governance is becoming a board-level issue,” says Majoki. “South African organisations need credible alternatives that strengthen negotiating power, reduce operational risk and improve capital allocation discipline.”

Jon Gill, vice-president: EMEA at Spinnaker Support, says: “By building South African capability, together with ARC, we intend to position South Africa as a meaningful global delivery and engineering hub.

“The focus will include developing local enterprise software engineering and support expertise, integrating into complex, high-availability client environments and creating exportable service capabilities that supports regional and global operations.”

Spinnaker’s third-party services replace traditional Oracle, SAP and VMware Maintenance contracts.

Majoki says Spinnaker’s approach separates the “keep the lights on” work from deliberate modernisation programmes. “Enterprise platforms are long-dated strategic assets. Our role is to help organisations control sequencing. Modernisation should happen because the business is ready and the value case is clear not because a contract milestone forces it.”