Value of tech brands rockets to $3,7trn

The total brand value of the world’s top 100 technology brands reached $3,7-trillion in 2026, up 15% from $3,2-trillion in 2025, according to a new report from Brand Finance.
Seven of the 10 most valuable brands in the Brand Finance Global 500 2026 are tech brands, reinforcing the sector’s outsized influence on the global economy.
Every year, Brand Finance puts 5 000 of the biggest brands to the test and publishes over 100 reports, ranking brands across all sectors and countries. The world’s top 100 most valuable and strongest tech sector brands are included in the annual Tech 100 rankings.
Brand Finance
This year, Brand Finance valued OpenAI and Anthropic for the first time.
Some of the key findings of the 2026 Tech 100 include:
- 46 US brands collectively account for more than three-quarters of Tech 100’s total brand value; China follows with 25 brands
- Nvidia is the world’s fastest-growing technology brand, followed by Broadcom and AMD
- Apple retains its position as the world’s most valuable technology brand in 2026 with 6% value growth to $607,6-billion.
- Microsoft (brand value up 23% to $565,2-billion) retains second position in the Technology 100 ranking. The brand’s performance reflects sustained momentum across its enterprise-focused portfolio, with cloud services, subscriptions, and professional software providing stable, recurring revenues.
- YouTube has become the world’s strongest technology brand with a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 95.3 out of 100.
- PlayStation and Nintendo have also recorded notable brand strength gains, both now ranked within the top 40. The launch of next-generation hardware, such as Sony’s PS6 and Nintendo’s advanced successor to the Switch, as well as a broader resurgence in console gaming, has helped re-engage lapsed audiences seeking immersive, screen-time alternatives amid social media fatigue. Familiarity exceeded 90% in eight of them.
- Chinese technology brands followed a markedly different trajectory. From 2015 to 2020, their total brand value in the Technology 100 rose nearly fivefold to $361,7-billion. However, between 2020 and 2026, growth slowed sharply to 29%, reaching $464,9-billion. This divergence largely stems from structural and external factors rather than weaker brand fundamentals.
- Insights from more than 150 000 global respondents indicate China now surpasses Japan in technological advancement and innovation.
- The UAE has appointed a dedicated Minister of State for AI and introduced a nationwide AI curriculum in public schools, becoming one of the first nations to mandate AI education at a national level.