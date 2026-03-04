Value of tech brands rockets to $3,7trn

The total brand value of the world’s top 100 technology brands reached $3,7-trillion in 2026, up 15% from $3,2-trillion in 2025, according to a new report from Brand Finance.

Seven of the 10 most valuable brands in the Brand Finance Global 500 2026 are tech brands, reinforcing the sector’s outsized influence on the global economy.

Every year, Brand Finance puts 5 000 of the biggest brands to the test and publishes over 100 reports, ranking brands across all sectors and countries. The world’s top 100 most valuable and strongest tech sector brands are included in the annual Tech 100 rankings.

Brand Finance

This year, Brand Finance valued OpenAI and Anthropic for the first time.

Some of the key findings of the 2026 Tech 100 include: