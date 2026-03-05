Axiz launches Graduate Programme

Distributor Axiz launched its 2026 Graduate Programme in collaboration with SUSE, with the aim of developing production-ready ICT professionals for the regional market.

The 2026 cohort will begin a 12-month structured development cycle in mid-February, specifically engineered to produce specialists in enterprise Linux, cloud-native infrastructure and cybersecurity.

The initiative addresses a critical market mismatch: the high demand for cloud and DevOps professionals versus the shortage of practical, workplace-ready experience among graduates.

Robert Nkuna, chief human resources officer at Axiz, says the SUSE Graduate Programme forms part of a broader channel enablement strategy aimed at strengthening long-term ecosystem capability.

“By embedding graduates within partner organisations, we are creating a sustainable pipeline of talent that can support modern infrastructure environments and enhance cyber resilience,” he says.

Nkuna explains that the programme is structured to deliver measurable outcomes for both partners and participants, with a clear focus on building enterprise-ready technical depth within the channel.

He adds that aligning training to technologies currently in high demand ensures the initiative supports partner growth while contributing to the continued development of the regional ICT sector.

The programme combines theoretical instruction with practical workplace exposure to support the development of production-level capability.

* Accredited qualifications: Participants will complete the Occupational Certificate: Cybersecurity Analyst (NQF Level 5) together with specialised SUSE enterprise training.

* Workplace mentorship: Graduates will be placed within partner organisations and exposed to live customer environments under structured supervision.

* Technical curriculum: The programme includes preparation for SUSE Enterprise Administrator and Engineer certifications to establish foundational enterprise Linux competency.

* Further specialisation: Participants will also complete Kubernetes and Rancher certification as part of the development pathway.

Magda Hanekom, partner executive for SUSE SSA, emphasises the social and technical impact of the collaboration:

“There is a massive need for these programmes; we have young people who want to make a success of their lives but lack the resources. This is what SUSE and Axiz are bringing to the market. Not only will these students gain technical knowledge, but they will also be hosted and mentored by SUSE partners for the duration of the programme.”