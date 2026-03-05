Infobip completes RCS implementation for Bob Group

Infobip has completed what it believes to be South Africa’s first live Rich Communication Services (RCS) implementation, for Bob Group’s Ship Logic platform.

The partnership aims to allow for richer, more secure, and cost-efficient interactions between merchants, couriers, and customers. It also sets a new standard for conversational commerce in the country.

Founded in 2022 after uAfrica’s acquisition of Bidorbuy, Bob Group offers a wide range of interconnected ecommerce services: Bob Shop (marketplace), Bob Go (delivery app), Bob Box (smart locker network), Bob Pay (payment solutions), and Ship Logic (shipping software).

The full-stack ecosystem helps suppliers across South Africa, especially SMEs, by simplifying order fulfilment, platform integration, payments, and shipping in a complex logistics landscape that includes rural areas and informal settlements.

To improve customer service and operational efficiency, Ship Logic needed a scalable, secure, and cost-effective communication solution to replace traditional SMS and email.

Infobip introduced its RCS messaging solution, a next-generation protocol that supports rich content such as images, logos, videos, carousels, and interactive buttons.

RCS also provides verified messaging, which enhances trust and supports secure transactional communication. This feature is essential as Bob Group moves toward a paperless future with digital PINs instead of physical signatures.

Infobip’s RCS API was integrated with Ship Logic’s platform in October 2023, with minimal disruption to operations.

Lerato Bojabotseha, customer growth executive at Infobip, says: “Our RCS solution offered Bob Group improved end-user engagement while maintaining cost-efficiency. The collaboration and existing partnership ensured a smooth transition.”

Measurable impact and strategic growth

Since the implementation, RCS has cut messaging costs compared to SMS while providing customers with real-time delivery updates, interactive tracking features, and two-way communication.

These capabilities support Bob Group’s broader digital transformation strategy, which focuses on seamless, transparent, and human-centred customer experiences.

After Ship Logic became an independent company in July 2025, the partnership expanded beyond RCS to a scalable omnichannel strategy, including WhatsApp integration and conversational commerce. This allows for real-time, interactive engagement between couriers and customers, enhancing responsiveness, convenience, and trust.

Stephan Naudé, operations manager at Ship Logic, says: “Expanding RCS across all Bob Group services with Infobip is central to our growth plan. Their strategic support is vital to delivering a trustworthy and humanised delivery experience.”