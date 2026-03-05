SAP Africa recognises partners contributing to Africa’s digital transformation

SAP revealed the winners of this year’s SAP Africa Partner Awards at an event held in Stellenbosch.

Nazia Pillay, MD: southern Africa at SAP, says the role of partners has never been more critical. “Organisations across the continent are redesigning processes, embedding intelligence into core systems, and reimagining how value is created.

“Success requires deep industry expertise, AI capabilities and the ability to translate innovation into measurable business outcomes.

“As a partner-led organisation, SAP is proud to work alongside a thriving ecosystem of expert partners who help bring business AI, clean core ERP and intelligent automation to life, enabling our customers to become more resilient, more profitable and better prepared for the future.”

The SAP Africa Partner Awards recognise excellence within SAP’s partner ecosystem across eight distinct categories. Winners are evaluated according to strict criteria, with a focus on partner organisations that help clients throughout Africa transform their capabilities and smooth the way to the adoption of powerful new technologies such as AI.

According to Estelle de Beer, chief partner officer for MEA South at SAP, the winners at this year’s SAP Africa Partner Award represent the highest standards of excellence, innovation and commitment in advancing the technology ambitions of organisations across the continent.

“Our partners play a vital role in translating strategy into execution and innovation into measurable business value. We are proud to work alongside such a strong and trusted ecosystem as we collectively support Africa’s ongoing digital transformation journey.”

The winning companies at the 2026 SAP Africa Partner Awards include:

Tano Digital Solutions (Southern Africa) and ACED Business Solutions Consulting (Emerging Africa) , winners of the Customer Transformation: Corporate category , which recognises sales excellence in the corporate segment that fosters ambitious business planning, in their respective regions.

and , winners of the , which recognises sales excellence in the corporate segment that fosters ambitious business planning, in their respective regions. PwC , winner of the Customer Transformation: Large Enterprise category for its excellence in amplifying SAP’s large enterprise strategy by offering SAP Business Suite and helping deliver large-scale transformation.

, winner of the for its excellence in amplifying SAP’s large enterprise strategy by offering SAP Business Suite and helping deliver large-scale transformation. Tano Digital Solutions (Southern Africa) and R3 Consulting (Emerging Africa), winners in the Customer Transformation: Partner-Led Territories category which recognises partners that actively invests and creates value by focusing on customer lifetime value across the customer value journey.

and winners in the which recognises partners that actively invests and creates value by focusing on customer lifetime value across the customer value journey. Microware Solutions, winner in the Customer Success Management category , for partners that exceed in consistently delivering value to customers and helping ensure customers achieved the desired outcomes while using SAP products and services.

winner in the , for partners that exceed in consistently delivering value to customers and helping ensure customers achieved the desired outcomes while using SAP products and services. Westrocon (Southern Africa) and VC ERP Consulting (Emerging Africa) , winners in the SAP Cloud ERP: New Customer Acquisition category which recognises partners that have successfully brought in net-new-name customers to begin an innovation journey with SAP Cloud ERP solutions.

and , winners in the which recognises partners that have successfully brought in net-new-name customers to begin an innovation journey with SAP Cloud ERP solutions. NTT Data South Africa , winner in the SAP Business AI: Customer Adoption category which recognises leaders in SAP’s partner ecosystem based on the activation and consumption of embedded AI features in cloud solutions from SAP in their customer base.

, winner in the which recognises leaders in SAP’s partner ecosystem based on the activation and consumption of embedded AI features in cloud solutions from SAP in their customer base. Business Connexion , winner in the Managed Service Provider: Top Performance category , awarded to top-performing managed service providers based on deals closed and growth in annual contract value.

, winner in the , awarded to top-performing managed service providers based on deals closed and growth in annual contract value. WYZE Consulting Services in the Partner Solution Success category, which recognises a partner solution that successfully delivers ongoing customer value by extending the SAP solution portfolio, as evidenced by customer demand and solution sales.

Pillay adds: “In an era defined by embedded AI and autonomous enterprise architectures, no organisation can transform in isolation. We look forward to continuing our vital work with our partner ecosystem as African organisations build the capabilities they’ll need to compete and succeed in the years ahead.”