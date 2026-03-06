Economic tailwinds boost FMCG retail

South African consumers spent nearly R683,3-billion on fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) through traditional and modern trade channels during 2025.

This represents year-over-year value growth of 5,7%, with unit sales increasing by 6,7%, according to the State of the Retail Nation analysis from NielsenIQ (NIQ) South Africa.

“During 2025, South Africa’s FMCG sector showed resilience in navigating persistent headwinds such as high unemployment and low economic growth, while taking advantage of tailwinds such as a stronger rand and moderating inflation,” says Zak Haeri, MD of NIQ in South Africa.

“We saw genuine momentum in 2025 as real wages improved and spending lifted across most categories. But the volatile geopolitical climate, a backdrop of trade tensions and spiking prices for commodities such as cocoa and coffee could challenge FMCG brands and retailers in the months to come.”

Snacks still the star performer

Food, the largest category, was up 6,3% to nearly R246,4-billion for the year and saw a 5,9% sales volume increase.

The fastest-growing segments for the full year were non-alcoholic beverages (up 7,5% to nearly R96-billion) and snacking (up 7,9% to R50,2-billion).

These categories also saw impressive sales volume growth, with non-alcoholic beverages up 7,1% and snacking up 13,5% – indicating unit sales growth over and above inflation.

Most other key categories also delivered respectable growth:

Sector Value Sales value growth Sales volume growth Personal care and health R78.4 billion 5.1% 3.3% Liquor R137.8 billion 4.2% 4.6% Home and pet R34.9 billion 3.8% 1.6% Baby food and care R14.2 billion 0.9% 3.2% Tobacco R25.1 billion 5.6% 6.7%

Traditional trade outperforms modern trade

The bulk of FMCG retail sales for the year – R513,2-billion – went through modern trade channels such as supermarket chains, franchised grocery stores and ecommerce platforms.

Traditional trade channels (which include independent superettes, spaza shops and taverns) racked up around R170,1-billion in sales.

However, sales growth in traditional trade is outpacing modern trade.

Haeri comments: “Traditional trade has bounced back following the disruption of the Covid-19 lockdown years. Convenience is one reason for traditional trade’s outperformance during 2025.

“With more than 140 000 traditional trade outlets versus around 11 000 modern trade outlets, traditional traders offer unmatched accessibility, especially for shoppers in remote and rural areas.

“Traditional trade is also benefitting from a trend of households going to the shops more often, buying smaller packs and purchasing less per trip to the shops. With many traditional traders leveraging their networks to buy bulk from wholesalers and distributors, they are more price competitive with modern trade than they were before.

“In this context, shoppers have less incentive to travel to larger stores to make big purchases.”

Private label share dwindles

Subdued growth in the modern trade sector contributed to a slight decline in private label share of total retail sales.

Excluding the tobacco and liquor categories, private labels accounted for around 17,7% of FMCG sales value in 2025, down from18,3% in 2024.

Private label sales value grew 4,1% in 2025 to nearly R106-billion, compared to sales growth of 8,1% the year before.

This softening in private label momentum also comes as independent and branded players ramp up promotions, innovate more aggressively and extend distribution, which all contributes to more competition on shelves.

“The exceptional growth in traditional trade is a compelling opportunity for agile FMCG brands,” says Haeri. “But winning here is a different ball game to modern trade.

“In modern trade, dozens of SKUs can get a fair share of the value. In traditional trade, it is a winner-takes-all dynamic. If you are not one of the top brands on the shelf, it is game over.”

2026 outlook: Turbulence ahead?

Looking to the rest of 2026, Haeri says that it would not be surprising to see consumer inflation rise again due to supply chain pressures and energy costs, particularly if the war in the Middle East is prolonged.

FMCG retailers and manufacturers should ensure that they are structured to respond rapidly if headwinds emerge or tailwinds strengthen.

“You cannot predict external shocks, but you can control how quickly you respond and how resilient your supply chain is. Promotions and pack architecture are important levers in a price-sensitive market like South Africa,” says Haeri. “Winning is about managing both actual value and perceived value. Strong brands have more room to move.”