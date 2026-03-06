Vodacom kicks of 2026 UN Global Compact SDG Innovation Accelerator

Vodacom has launched the 2026 cohort of the UN Global Compact SDG Innovation Accelerator, welcoming 98 young professionals from across Africa to develop commercially-viable business solutions aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“This programme embodies what Vodacom stands for, which is empowering people to innovate for a better future,” says Matimba Mbungela, chief human resources officer at Vodacom Group. “Our employees have consistently demonstrated exceptional talent, creativity, and commitment to solving real-world challenges through the lens of sustainability.

“We’re proud to support 20 innovators representing Vodacom Group, Vodacom Lesotho, Vodacom South Africa, XLink, and Mast as they embark on this transformative nine-month journey.”

The UN Global Compact SDG Innovation Accelerator is a nine-month programme, delivered by The Global Compact Network South Africa and designed to equip high-potential young professionals to translate innovative ideas into tangible business solutions.

Participants work in cross-functional teams using design thinking methodologies, supported by mentorship, learning sessions, and innovation camps with a strong focus on “learning by doing”.

For Vodacom, the programme has become a strategic talent development initiative. Alumni have progressed to senior roles within the organisation, secured global UN Global Compact engagement opportunities, and continued driving innovation across the business.

Previous cohorts have delivered award-winning solutions across key impact areas:

eVuka by Mezzanine (second place winner, 2025) is a digital health stokvel platform enabling affordable healthcare access.

Imani by Vodacom Group (third place winner, 2024) is an M-Pesa-powered marketplace supporting SME growth and financial inclusion.

ConnectZero by Vodacom Group (2025) is a zero-cost connectivity solution that reduces barriers to digital access.

With over 120 applications received and 20 Vodacom Group, Vodacom South Africa, Vodacom Lesotho, XLink, and Mast employees selected for the 2026 cohort, the programme showcases the calibre of talent within the organisation and their passion for sustainability and disruptive innovation.

The 2026 cohort will focus on solutions across key areas, including financial inclusion, digital health, SME growth, connectivity, and environmental sustainability, which are directly aligned with Vodacom’s purpose and strategic priorities.

“What excites me most is seeing our people take ownership of these challenges. They’re not waiting for solutions to come from outside the organisation, but they’re building them, testing them, and proving that innovation in service of the SDGs is not just purpose-driven, it’s commercially viable,” says Mbungela.