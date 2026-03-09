Countdown to ZANOG@iWeek2026

With scarcely two months to go until ZANOG@iWeek2026 kicks off in April, ISPA reminds delegates there is no cost to register.

ISPA is South Africa’s official internet Industry Representative Body (IRB) and an event partner with ZANOG (the South African Network Operators Group), a community-driven organisation made up of internet professionals from South Africa’s network operators.

This year, iWeek will return to SA’s economic heartland as the country’s leading internet industry gathering is set down for 21 to 23 April 2026 at the Irene Country Lodge in Pretoria, Gauteng.

2026 marks 30 years since the founding of ISPA after competing ISPs united in a move that would create competition with Telkom in the local market. ISPA, its members and supporters have made tremendous progress in liberalising access to the South African internet over the past three decades.

Notwithstanding significant past achievements, there is still much work to be done to improve the penetration, quality and cost of the internet in South Africa.

For this reason, ISPA has chosen ‘Towards Universal and Meaningful Connectivity’ as the theme for the first day of ZANOG@ iWeek 2026.

Check the https://iweek.org.za/ website regularly for updates, or register at https://iweek.org.za/registration.