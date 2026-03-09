SAPICS reflects on collaboration and reform

For supply chain professionals, the key takeaways from last month’s 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA) by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s 2026 National Budget Speech are the commitments to collaboration between the public and private sectors, the scale of infrastructure investment and the continued progress of Operation Vulindlela.

That’s the message from supply chain industry body SAPICS, amid mixed reactions in the wake of SONA 2026.

SAPICS president Thato Moloi comments: “There is no doubt that the country faces major structural challenges – water security, electricity reliability, crime and the efficiency of logistics. Addressing these is fundamental to underpinning economic activity, including development, growth, sustainability and inclusion.

“While the SONA did not substantively address all these concerns, President Ramaphosa reported on improvements in the performance of ports and freight rail and a steady increase in volumes being moved. For the supply chain profession, these measurable improvements are significant.”

Also noteworthy is the scale of investment pledged in the address, with President Ramaphosa committing R1 trillion to build and maintain infrastructure over the next three years, Moloi says.

For SAPICS, one of the most critical messages in SONA 2026 was that structured public-private partnerships (PPPs) are central to boosting infrastructure delivery and economic growth.

President Ramaphosa referenced concession models in port terminals and rail corridors that preserve public ownership while mobilising private investment and expertise.

Notably, the partnership with an international operator to manage the Durban Pier 2 Container Terminal – the largest in the country – represents a tangible example of this model in action.

President Ramaphosa stated that this partnership will result in new investment in equipment and infrastructure at the port and will return it to world class standards.

“These developments reflect an evolving policy approach: infrastructure delivery through partnership and collaboration. For SAPICS, this collaborative approach is key,” states Moloi.

“Sustainable reform in logistics and infrastructure cannot be achieved by the public or private sector acting independently.

“While recognising that progress will not be instant, and that deep structural challenges remain, SAPICS looks forward to seeing the continued realisation of the President’s commitments to reform.

“The enabling of private rail access, the launch of concession-based partnerships and the scale of infrastructure investment represent concrete steps forward.

“As a cross-sector representative body, SAPICS is well positioned to serve as a facilitator in this evolving environment – bringing together all stakeholders, including public authorities, operators, investors and end users like supply chain professionals – to strengthen collaboration frameworks,” Moloi concludes.