Hybrid working a win-win for women

New research from International Workplace Group (IWG) reveals that when businesses give women access to professional workspaces closer to home, they gain stronger collaboration, networking, and performance in return.

Hybrid and more flexible ways of working are also driving higher levels of motivation and confidence at work – with two thirds (66%) of female employees reporting that hybrid working has had a positive impact on their career trajectory, rising to 79% of Millennials and 76% of Gen Zs.

By giving women greater autonomy over how and where they work, businesses gain a workforce that is empowered to perform to their full potential, the research says.

According to the study of more than 2 000 female workers, two thirds (66%) say that flexible working has improved their ability to share their knowledge and skills with other women – demonstrating how empowering women to work flexibly enables them to give more back to their organisations and peers. Importantly, 62% say they have found more opportunities to learn from women in leadership positions when able to work in a hybrid capacity, propelling their career trajectory and productivity forward.

This builds on recent research from IWG which revealed how flexible work can boost productivity by up to 12%, building on existing academic research that has previously cited 3% to 4% gains – reinforcing that when employers give flexibility, they gain measurable performance improvements in return.

Flexibility is a non-negotiable for female talent

Eight in 10 women (77%) say they would be unlikely to take a job that does not offer hybrid policies – showing how companies that do not offer flexibility risk significantly limiting their access to the best, most productive talent. Only 7% say access to flexible working would have no impact on accepting a prospective job offer.

Hybrid working is also boosting company loyalty, meaning businesses can retain the best talent. Almost three-quarters (73%) of working women say they are more likely to remain with a company that allows them to save time commuting by working locally. Meanwhile, 64% say hybrid working has enabled them to stay in the workforce when they might otherwise have needed to leave due to caretaking responsibilities. By giving flexibility, employers gain continuity, experience and sustained workforce participation – all essential to boosting national productivity.

“Each day reinforces for me that when women have access to professional workspaces closer to home, they are able to lead, contribute and progress without being forced to trade career ambition for what matters most at home, ” says Carolyn Elliman, country manager, South Africa.

The findings suggest that hybrid working creates a beneficious circle; when women are empowered with flexibility and access to professional workspaces closer to home, they gain clearer pathways for progression and stronger engagement – and in turn, businesses gain enhanced collaboration, innovation, loyalty and productivity.

Long, daily commutes hinder progress

The flexibility to work where it is most convenient is opening doors for women – however, those who have to conduct long, often costly commutes to a central office multiple days a week are experiencing significant negative impacts on their personal lives and careers.

Seven in 10 (68%) say that commutes reduce the amount of time they have for a personal life and wellbeing, and 64% argue that they make it harder to balance work with other responsibilities. A similar number (67%) say that they are left with less time to spend with family.

Commutes are also impacting professional performance – with reduced energy and productivity at work (61%), difficulty staying motivated in the office (56%), and a reduction in long-term career prospects (41%) – rising to 53% of those aged 18 to 24, a critical career development stage. Removing unnecessary commuting pressures allows women to give more focus, energy and productivity at work – a clear gain for both employers and employees.