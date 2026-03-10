Intel ups the ante in edge computing

Intel has launched the Intel Core processor Series 2 with P-cores – an industrial-ready platform engineered for mission-critical edge applications – as well as its latest Edge AI suite for Health & Life Sciences, providing validated reference pipelines and benchmarking tools for AI-powered patient monitoring solutions.

“Intel continues to lead in edge computing, which remains one of our fastest-growing business segments,” says Dan Rodriguez, Intel corporate vice-president and GM of the Edge Computing Group. “With the introduction of Core Series 2, our CES launch of Core Ultra Series 3, and our expanding Edge AI Suites, we continue to deliver comprehensive platforms that meet diverse edge customer needs with breakthrough performance, reliability, and integrated AI acceleration.”

Intel Core Series 2 processors address the critical challenges facing modern industrial operations which demand processors that can handle multiple critical workloads simultaneously – from safety-critical control systems to realtime data processing – all while maintaining precise timing and deterministic performance. Traditional processors often force manufacturers to choose between computational power and realtime reliability, leading to complex multi-processor architectures that increase costs and system complexity. Intel Core Series 2 processor take these challenges head-on.

Intel has also previewed its Health & Life Sciences AI Suite – focused on AI-enabled patient monitoring. As healthcare systems face growing patient volumes and staffing constraints, patient monitoring is evolving from isolated devices to intelligent, connected ecosystems that demand AI-enabled solutions for earlier insights and reliable real-world operation. The suite showcases concurrent, multimodal workloads running locally on Intel processors – including AI-based electrocardiogram (ECG) arrhythmia detection, remote photoplethysmography, and anonymous 3D visual tracking.