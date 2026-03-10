Vertiv, Lumentum, Coherent, EchoStar to join S&P 500

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make a number of changes to the S&P 100, S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices.

NAPCO Security Technologies will replace Alexander & Baldwin in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, 13 March. An investor group comprised of MW Group and funds affiliated with DivcoWest and Blackstone Real Estate is acquiring Alexander & Baldwin in a deal that is expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

Several changes will be made to the S&P 100, S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 will take effect before the market opens on Monday, 23 March, as part of the quarterly rebalance.

The changes ensure that each index is more representative of its market–capitalisation range. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small–cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date: