Vertiv, Lumentum, Coherent, EchoStar to join S&P 500

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make a number of changes to the S&P 100, S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices.
NAPCO Security Technologies will replace Alexander & Baldwin in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, 13 March. An investor group comprised of MW Group and funds affiliated with DivcoWest and Blackstone Real Estate is acquiring Alexander & Baldwin in a deal that is expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.
Several changes will be made to the S&P 100, S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 will take effect before the market opens on Monday, 23 March, as part of the quarterly rebalance.
The changes ensure that each index is more representative of its market–capitalisation range. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small–cap market space.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
|Effective
Date
|Index Name
|Action
|Company Name
|Ticker
|GICS Sector
|Mar 13, 2026
|S&P SmallCap 600
|Addition
|NAPCO Security Technologies
|NSSC
|Information Technology
|Mar 13, 2026
|S&P SmallCap 600
|Deletion
|Alexander & Baldwin
|ALEX
|Real Estate
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P 100
|Addition
|Micron Technology
|MU
|Information Technology
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P 100
|Addition
|Lam Research
|LRCX
|Information Technology
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P 100
|Addition
|Applied Materials
|AMAT
|Information Technology
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P 100
|Addition
|GE Vernova
|GEV
|Industrials
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P 100
|Deletion
|PayPal Holdings
|PYPL
|Financials
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P 100
|Deletion
|American Intl Group
|AIG
|Financials
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P 100
|Deletion
|Metlife
|MET
|Financials
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P 100
|Deletion
|Target
|TGT
|Consumer Staples
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P 500
|Addition
|Vertiv Holdings
|VRT
|Industrials
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P 500
|Addition
|Lumentum Holdings
|LITE
|Information Technology
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P 500
|Addition
|Coherent
|COHR
|Information Technology
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P 500
|Addition
|EchoStar
|SATS
|Communication Services
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P 500
|Deletion
|Match Group
|MTCH
|Communication Services
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P 500
|Deletion
|Molina Healthcare
|MOH
|Health Care
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P 500
|Deletion
|Lamb Weston Holdings
|LW
|Consumer Staples
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P 500
|Deletion
|Paycom Software
|PAYC
|Industrials
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P MidCap 400
|Addition
|Solstice Advanced Materials
|SOLS
|Materials
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P MidCap 400
|Addition
|SiTime
|SITM
|Information Technology
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P MidCap 400
|Addition
|Moog
|MOG.A
|Industrials
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P MidCap 400
|Addition
|InterDigital
|IDCC
|Information Technology
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P MidCap 400
|Addition
|Vicor
|VICR
|Industrials
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P MidCap 400
|Addition
|CareTrust REIT
|CTRE
|Real Estate
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P MidCap 400
|Deletion
|Lumentum Holdings
|LITE
|Information Technology
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P MidCap 400
|Deletion
|Coherent
|COHR
|Information Technology
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P MidCap 400
|Deletion
|EchoStar
|SATS
|Communication Services
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P MidCap 400
|Deletion
|ZoomInfo Technologies
|GTM
|Communication Services
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P MidCap 400
|Deletion
|ASGN
|ASGN
|Information Technology
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P MidCap 400
|Deletion
|Kemper
|KMPR
|Financials
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P SmallCap 600
|Addition
|Match Group
|MTCH
|Communication Services
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P SmallCap 600
|Addition
|Molina Healthcare
|MOH
|Health Care
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P SmallCap 600
|Addition
|Lamb Weston Holdings
|LW
|Consumer Staples
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P SmallCap 600
|Addition
|Paycom Software
|PAYC
|Industrials
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P SmallCap 600
|Addition
|VSE
|VSEC
|Industrials
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P SmallCap 600
|Addition
|Argan
|AGX
|Industrials
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P SmallCap 600
|Addition
|Rithm Capital
|RITM
|Financials
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P SmallCap 600
|Addition
|Lyft
|LYFT
|Industrials
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P SmallCap 600
|Addition
|Laureate Education
|LAUR
|Consumer Discretionary
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P SmallCap 600
|Addition
|Life Time Group Holdings
|LTH
|Consumer Discretionary
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P SmallCap 600
|Addition
|Life360
|LIF
|Information Technology
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P SmallCap 600
|Addition
|Sphere Entertainment
|SPHR
|Communication Services
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P SmallCap 600
|Addition
|ZoomInfo Technologies
|GTM
|Communication Services
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P SmallCap 600
|Addition
|ASGN
|ASGN
|Information Technology
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P SmallCap 600
|Addition
|Kemper
|KMPR
|Financials
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P SmallCap 600
|Deletion
|Solstice Advanced Materials
|SOLS
|Materials
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P SmallCap 600
|Deletion
|SiTime
|SITM
|Information Technology
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P SmallCap 600
|Deletion
|Moog
|MOG.A
|Industrials
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P SmallCap 600
|Deletion
|InterDigital
|IDCC
|Information Technology
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P SmallCap 600
|Deletion
|Vicor Corp
|VICR
|Industrials
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P SmallCap 600
|Deletion
|CareTrust REIT
|CTRE
|Real Estate
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P SmallCap 600
|Deletion
|Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
|PLAY
|Consumer Discretionary
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P SmallCap 600
|Deletion
|SunCoke Energy
|SXC
|Materials
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P SmallCap 600
|Deletion
|AH Realty Trust
|AHRT
|Real Estate
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P SmallCap 600
|Deletion
|Summit Hotel Properties
|INN
|Real Estate
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P SmallCap 600
|Deletion
|KKR Real Estate Finance Trust
|KREF
|Financials
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P SmallCap 600
|Deletion
|Bloomin’ Brands
|BLMN
|Consumer Discretionary
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P SmallCap 600
|Deletion
|Myriad Genetics
|MYGN
|Health Care
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P SmallCap 600
|Deletion
|Cars.com
|CARS
|Communication Services
|Mar 23, 2026
|S&P SmallCap 600
|Deletion
|ANGI
|ANGI
|Communication Services