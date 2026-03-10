Vertiv, Lumentum, Coherent, EchoStar to join S&P 500

Mar 10, 2026

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make a number of changes to the S&P 100, S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices.

NAPCO Security Technologies will replace Alexander & Baldwin in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, 13 March. An investor group comprised of MW Group and funds affiliated with DivcoWest and Blackstone Real Estate is acquiring Alexander & Baldwin in a deal that is expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

Several changes will be made to the S&P 100, S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 will take effect before the market opens on Monday, 23 March, as part of the quarterly rebalance.

The changes ensure that each index is more representative of its market–capitalisation range. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small–cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

 

Effective
Date		 Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector
Mar 13, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition NAPCO Security Technologies NSSC Information Technology
Mar 13, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Alexander & Baldwin ALEX Real Estate
Mar 23, 2026 S&P 100 Addition Micron Technology MU Information Technology
Mar 23, 2026 S&P 100 Addition Lam Research LRCX Information Technology
Mar 23, 2026 S&P 100 Addition Applied Materials AMAT Information Technology
Mar 23, 2026 S&P 100 Addition GE Vernova GEV Industrials
Mar 23, 2026 S&P 100 Deletion PayPal Holdings PYPL Financials
Mar 23, 2026 S&P 100 Deletion American Intl Group AIG Financials
Mar 23, 2026 S&P 100 Deletion Metlife MET Financials
Mar 23, 2026 S&P 100 Deletion Target TGT Consumer Staples
Mar 23, 2026 S&P 500 Addition Vertiv Holdings VRT Industrials
Mar 23, 2026 S&P 500 Addition Lumentum Holdings LITE Information Technology
Mar 23, 2026 S&P 500 Addition Coherent COHR Information Technology
Mar 23, 2026 S&P 500 Addition EchoStar SATS Communication Services
Mar 23, 2026 S&P 500 Deletion Match Group MTCH Communication Services
Mar 23, 2026 S&P 500 Deletion Molina Healthcare MOH Health Care
Mar 23, 2026 S&P 500 Deletion Lamb Weston Holdings LW Consumer Staples
Mar 23, 2026 S&P 500 Deletion Paycom Software PAYC Industrials
Mar 23, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Solstice Advanced Materials SOLS Materials
Mar 23, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Addition SiTime SITM Information Technology
Mar 23, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Moog MOG.A Industrials
Mar 23, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Addition InterDigital IDCC Information Technology
Mar 23, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Vicor VICR Industrials
Mar 23, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Addition CareTrust REIT CTRE Real Estate
Mar 23, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Lumentum Holdings LITE Information Technology
Mar 23, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Coherent COHR Information Technology
Mar 23, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion EchoStar SATS Communication Services
Mar 23, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion ZoomInfo Technologies GTM Communication Services
Mar 23, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion ASGN ASGN Information Technology
Mar 23, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Kemper KMPR Financials
Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Match Group MTCH Communication Services
Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Molina Healthcare MOH Health Care
Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Lamb Weston Holdings LW Consumer Staples
Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Paycom Software PAYC Industrials
Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition VSE VSEC Industrials
Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Argan AGX Industrials
Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Rithm Capital RITM Financials
Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Lyft LYFT Industrials
Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Laureate Education LAUR Consumer Discretionary
Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Life Time Group Holdings LTH Consumer Discretionary
Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Life360 LIF Information Technology
Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Sphere Entertainment SPHR Communication Services
Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition ZoomInfo Technologies GTM Communication Services
Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition ASGN ASGN Information Technology
Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Kemper KMPR Financials
Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Solstice Advanced Materials SOLS Materials
Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion SiTime SITM Information Technology
Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Moog MOG.A Industrials
Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion InterDigital IDCC Information Technology
Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Vicor Corp VICR Industrials
Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion CareTrust REIT CTRE Real Estate
Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Dave & Buster’s Entertainment PLAY Consumer Discretionary
Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion SunCoke Energy SXC Materials
Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion AH Realty Trust AHRT Real Estate
Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Summit Hotel Properties INN Real Estate
Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion KKR Real Estate Finance Trust KREF Financials
Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Bloomin’ Brands BLMN Consumer Discretionary
Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Myriad Genetics MYGN Health Care
Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Cars.com CARS Communication Services
Mar 23, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion ANGI ANGI Communication Services

 