Acer extends AI offering with new TravelMate portfolio

Acer has unveiled a new lineup of TravelMate Copilot+ PCs that empower organisations of all sizes to unleash the full potential of AI.

The new TravelMate P4 14 AI, TravelMate P4 Spin 14 AI, TravelMate P2 16 AI, and TravelMate P2 14 AI business laptops are powered the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors with Intel vPro, delivering real-world performance, long battery life, enterprise-grade security, and simplified manageability.

From SMBs to the public sector, the new lineup delivers a combination of performance, productivity, and security. The devices also represent the first Copilot+ PCs in the TravelMate P4 and P2 series.

James Lin, GM: notebooks at Acer, comments: “As IT and operations departments across sectors explore how AI can help their organisation, Acer is committed to offering a dedicated product portfolio and leveraging our commercial expertise to accelerate AI transformation in the way that is right for them.

“To accomplish this, Acer’s new TravelMate Copilot+ PCs are purpose-built for AI-powered performance, streamlined productivity, and multilayered enterprise-grade security.”

Jen Larson, GM: commercial client segments at Intel, says: “This new Acer TravelMate lineup leverages Intel’s most advanced Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors with Intel vPro to offer commercial PC experiences that are purpose-built for business, not repurposed for it.

“Crafted for real-world performance, the new platform delivers enterprise-grade security for PCs, simplified IT management, and optimised diagnostics and AI-enhanced support features right out of the box, ready for businesses to scale across the fleet and into the future.”

Powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors with Intel vPro, the new TravelMate business laptops deliver advanced on‑device AI capabilities that accelerate AI‑driven workflows while providing fast, stable, and quiet performance – along with long-lasting battery life in a thin and lightweight chassis.

IT decision-makers seek AI tools that drive productivity without disrupting established team dynamics or ecosystems. Teams at every level are prioritising the elimination of low-value, repetitive tasks to unlock time for creative problem-solving.

To cater to everyone, the new lineup leverages the innovation and efficiency of Windows 11 Copilot+ PC experiences, including intelligent tools that save time and reduce friction in everyday work.

To accommodate working even in less-than-ideal environments, AI-enhanced features like Acer PurifiedVoice with AI noise reduction and Acer PurifiedView ensure clearer audio and video.

Workers also have greater mobile working range with fast charging capabilities via Thunderbolt 4 and TravelMateSense for optimising battery usage, while the speed of WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 facilitate collaboration and realtime file sharing.

To maintain stakeholder trust and uphold their reputations, modern businesses must also ensure uncompromising security. Every Copilot+ PC is a Secured-core PC, offering the highest level of Windows protection across hardware, firmware, and the operating system.

For safeguarding data and devices, the new laptops feature a comprehensive suite of stringent protections – including Acer’s new Chassis Intrusion Alarm, an optional feature that notifies a user if their device casing was opened without authorisation.

The lineup also offers a discrete Trusted Platform Module, fingerprint sensor, built‑in camera shutter, and Kensington Nano lock.

The new TravelMate laptops are equipped with Commercial BIOS and the complementary Acer Office Manager (AOM), delivering efficient fleet management and reliable performance for small and medium-sized businesses that need to manage remote devices effortlessly, even with limited IT support.

Certified according to the MILSTD 810H military grade standard, the new devices are engineered to endure the demands of frequent travel and dynamic, complex work environments. They are also available in TCO certified models, supporting organisations in meeting their sustainability goals.

Acer TravelMate P4 Spin 14 AI and TravelMate P4 14 AI

Housed in a sleek aluminum chassis, the TravelMate P4 Spin 14 AI and TravelMate P4 14 AI are thinner and lighter than the previous generation, offering a distinctive balance of performance, power efficiency, and portability.

To cater to various types of work, both models offer stunning visuals on either a WUXGA or a 3K (WQXGA+, 2880×1800 and 100% sRGB coverage) display. Each screen’s 16:10 aspect ratio provides expanded vertical workspace for boosting productivity, further enhanced by support for multiple 4K external displays through dual USB‑C ports and an HDMI port.

The 360-degree convertible TravelMate P4 Spin 14 AI offers a touchscreen and includes a garaged stylus, bringing the intuitive workflows of a tablet experience to creative work and collaboration.

As light as 1,19 kg, the clamshell TravelMate P4 14 AI boosts AI-powered productivity in an ultraportable design ideal for frequent business travelers and hybrid workers seeking the perfect blend of performance and lightweight mobility.

Both models come with a built-in fingerprint sensor and backlit keyboard.

Acer TravelMate P2 16 AI and TravelMate P2 14 AI

Built for productivity anywhere, the TravelMate P2 16 AI and TravelMate P2 14 AI offer high-performance experiences while maintaining long-lasting battery life.

Rapid fast‑charging technology fills the battery to up to 80% in just an hour, or 50% in 30 minutes, and a 16:10 WUXGA IPS display with narrow bezels offers crisp, clear visuals with greater power efficiency.

The TravelMate P2 16 AI offers the additional screen real estate of a 16‑inch panel, making it ideal for creators and professionals creating content, multitasking, or handling data‑heavy workloads.

For organisations supporting remote work from virtually anywhere, optional LTE connectivity on both models ensures continuous online access beyond WiFi coverage, and a fingerprint sensor and backlit keyboard are also available as add-ons.

Availability

The TravelMate P4 14 AI will be available in North America from June 2026; in EMEA from June 2026; and in Australia from May 2026.

The TravelMate P4 Spin 14 AI will be available in North America from June 2026; in EMEA from June 2026; and in Australia from May 2026.

The TravelMate P2 16 AI will be available in North America from June 2026; in EMEA from June 2026; and in Australia from May 2026.

The TravelMate P2 14 AI will be available in North America from June 2026; in EMEA from May 2026; and in Australia from May 2026.