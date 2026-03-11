Top science and maths achievers selected for NSTF programme

The National Science and Technology Forum (NSTF) has announced this year’s group of 22 selected maths and science top performers studying in science-related courses.

The NSTF Brilliants Programme is a unique annual programme that selects and recognises students for their outstanding performance in the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations in physical science and mathematics, and their choices of studies in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics)-related courses.

At least one boy and one girl is selected from the public schools in each province.

This annual programme is unique to the NSTF, giving prestigious recognition on a national stage to students for their outstanding performance in the NSC examinations in physical science and maths every year.

The students selected for the 2026 NSTF Brilliants Programme are as follows:

Eastern Cape

Emma Caroline Booyens , studying medicine at the University of Stellenbosch (SU). She matriculated at Clarendon Girls High School

Asasithanda Yokwe, studying mechanical engineering at the University of Cape Town (UCT). He matriculated at Motherwell High School

Free State

Janeli Saaiman , studying medicine at the University of the Free State (UFS). She matriculated at Hoërskool Jim Fouché

Nyakallo Junior Hlakoane, studying computer science, data science and statistics at UCT. He matriculated at Teto Secondary School

Gauteng

Mmalata Tania Motimele , studying medicine at UCT. She matriculated at Diepsloot Secondary No 2

Sabiha Wadee , studying medicine at the University of Witwatersrand (Wits). She matriculated at Parktown Girls High School

Nakampe Johannes Junior Ngaka , studying medicine at UCT. He matriculated at Buhle Park Secondary School

Khayelihle Siphesihle Mhlongo, studying mechatronics engineering at SU. He matriculated at Mpilisweni Secondary School

KwaZulu-Natal

Londeka Hlengiwe Tyra Mkhize , studying medicine at UCT. She matriculated at Sidelile High School

Cayden Reece Packreeappen, studying electrical engineering at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN). He matriculated at Verulam Secondary School

Limpopo

Paballo Mohlago Rose Makokga , studying medicine at UCT. She matriculated at Hoërskool Noorderland

Christene Beukes , studying agriculture in applied plant and soil sciences at the University of Pretoria (UP). She matriculated at Merensky Agricultural Academy

Jan Tshepang Mokgohlwa, studying electrical engineering at the University of Johannesburg (UJ). He matriculated at Mamolemane Secondary School

Mpumalanga

Luyanda Ndhlozi , studying mechatronics at UCT. She matriculated at Elangwane Secondary School

Siphesihle Blessing Mondlane, studying electrical engineering at Wits. He matriculated at Zikodze Secondary School

Northern Cape

Kari Adriana Louw, studying industrial engineering at SU. She matriculated at Hoërskool Upington

Osego Erwin JR Lucas, studying electrical engineering at UCT. He matriculated at Baitiredi Technical & Commercial High School

North West

Caitlin Mans , studying biological sciences with microbiology and biochemistry at the University of North-West (NWU). She matriculated at Hoër Volkskool

Temogo Matong, studying medicine at UCT. He matriculated at Setswakgosing High School

Western Cape

Sandrine Steyn , studying medicine at SU. She matriculated at DF Malan High School

Sibella Annalore Murray , studying biodiversity and ecology at SU. She matriculated at Hoërskool Durbanville

Sebastian Charles Steer, studying mechatronics at SU. He matriculated at Rondebosch Boys' High School

Why the NSTF Brilliants Programme?

Scientific solutions for South African problems: It is critical for the future of our country that enough good passes in matric physical science and maths are produced, and that some of these young people make a choice for studies and careers in STEM fields, including medicine.

The NSTF encourages students to complete their studies in STEM-related fields as far as they possibly can and find their way to one of the many interesting and fulfilling related careers.

South Africa’s ability to solve our problems and be competitive internationally in research and innovation depends on this.

So far, more than 442 top-performing students have been recognised, inspired and motivated, with a large number of these assisted with bursaries, over the past 25 years.

Key statistics of the 2026 Brilliants Programme students:

Their average mark in Grade 12 (NSC) mathematics and physical science: 95,7%

91% of students also wrote life sciences in matric and their average for the subject is 93%

Breakdown of study fields: 41 % are studying medicine, 41% engineering and 18% other STEM courses

41% are enrolled at UCT, 27% at SU , 9% at Wits, and one student each at UKZN, UFS, UP, UJ and NWU

In terms of demographic profiles, 64% are black and 36% white: with 55% female and 45% male

What kind of schools did they attend?

According to the Dept of Basic Education’s rating system, quintile 1 is for the most poorly resourced schools, and quintile 5 is for the best resourced schools:

41% are from quintile 1-3 schools

23% are from quintile 1-2 schools

9% from quintile 1 (least resourced schools)

59% are from quintile 5 and 4 (well-resourced) schools

45% are from quintile 5 (best resourced) schools

Tour to science-related facilities

A further prize for the students is participation in a STEM-related educational tour every year.

This year, the tour will consist of visits to a variety of research facilities in Cape Town and surrounding areas in the Western Cape province that will introduce them to, for example: research in brain health and rare diseases, astronomy, palaeontology, biodiversity, IT and innovation, nuclear science and agro-processing.

In addition, a few students will be selected to participate at the London International Youth Science Forum (LIYSF) from 19 July to 1 August 2026.

This 14-day programme welcomes about 500 of the best young science students from over 90 countries. LIYSF 2026 will explore future developments in the sciences with lecture demonstrations, specialist seminars and debates led by a team of scientists and experts. Attendance of a selected number of students will be dependent on sponsorship received.