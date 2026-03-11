Why cybersecurity awareness is failing, and what to fix first

South African businesses are investing heavily in cybersecurity technology. Detection tools are becoming more sophisticated, monitoring is more advanced, and response capabilities are faster.

Yet most breaches still begin with a human error, writes Charmé van der Westhuizen, new business development manager at IPT.

This shows that technology is not the problem. Instead, it is how cybersecurity is approached.

For many businesses, cybersecurity awareness remains a compliance activity rather than a risk discipline. Training is scheduled annually, attendance is recorded, and certificates are issued. From a governance perspective, the requirement has been met. From a risk perspective, little has changed.

Not a one-off event

In practice, behaviour is shaped by what is reinforced, not what is presented once a year. When training is concentrated into a single intensive session, it competes with operational pressures and fades quickly out of memory.

The reality of South African business environments is that teams are stretched, inboxes are full, and urgency is constant. Under those conditions, knowledge without reinforcement does not stick.

If we accept that human behaviour remains the entry point for most cyber incidents, then awareness cannot sit on the periphery of the security strategy; it must be embedded in business operations.

Thinking differently

The first issue to fix is cadence. Short, consistent training delivered over time improves employee skills much more effectively than infrequent, high-intensity workshops.

This is not because the content is different, but rather because repetition alters how employees respond to cyberattacks. When people are exposed more frequently to common threat scenarios, they can better identify any potential attack.

The second issue is relevance. Many organisations roll out uniform training across the entire business. That approach assumes that all employees experience the same risk exposure. In reality, risk varies by department.

Finance teams face different attack patterns from sales teams. HR manages different types of sensitive information from operations. When awareness programmes fail to reflect those realities, they lose credibility.

Cybersecurity is often described as an IT responsibility. It is not. It is behavioural risk management embedded across departments. If awareness is not tailored to role-based exposure, engagement drops and risk remains unevenly distributed.

The third issue is measurement. Awareness programmes frequently rely on completion metrics rather than behavioural indicators.

Attendance does not equal building a resilient organisation. A signed acknowledgement does not demonstrate that a company has now improved its cyber defences.

Identifying threats

When organisations assess behavioural vulnerabilities at the outset, they gain visibility into actual exposure. Automation can then deliver targeted reinforcement at regular intervals, addressing identified weak points rather than rotating generic topics.

Over time, this produces measurable improvement instead of superficial coverage.

Automation, in this context, is not about sophistication for its own sake. It is about consistency and accountability. It ensures that awareness is not dependent on manual scheduling or shifting priorities. Weaknesses are identified, addressed, and re-evaluated systematically.

Without that structure, awareness remains reactive.

More than compliance

South African businesses operate in a regulatory and economic environment where reputational damage and operational disruption carry significant consequences.

Clients, partners, and regulators increasingly expect demonstrable risk management, not theoretical commitment.

The uncomfortable reality is that many companies are investing more in detecting breaches than in preventing the human actions that trigger them.

Fixing cybersecurity awareness does not require a new platform as a starting point. It requires reframing awareness as an ongoing behavioural discipline supported by structured reinforcement, role-based relevance, and measurable improvement.

Technology will always be essential. But until awareness is integrated into operational processes and treated as a governed risk control, the human layer will remain inconsistently defended.

The number of tools deployed does not define cybersecurity maturity. It is reflected in how people behave under pressure. That is where the real work begins.