Why parents share children’s moments online

Kaspersky’s latest “Growing up online” survey reveals that almost half (47%) of parents surveyed in South Africa regularly post photos, videos, or updates about their children on social media platforms. But while family content remains popular, privacy settings and motivations behind sharing vary significantly.

Among those who post about their children, 82% locally limit visibility to friends, friends of friends, or followers. However, 18% of surveyed parents in South Africa maintain fully public accounts making such content accessible to anyone online.

The main reason parents share content featuring their children is to preserve memories (76%), followed by pride in their children’s achievements (50%). At the same time, social influence also plays a role: 10% admit they post because others do the same – and 9% say they like how they appear in the photos or videos. Additionally, 6% acknowledge that they share content about their children to attract more followers or increase engagement, believing such posts generate more likes.

Notably, 30% of local respondents say they ask their children for permission before publishing content about them. Nine percent admit they proceed with posting regardless of whether the child agrees.

“It can be difficult for parents to distinguish between harmless sharing and content that may unintentionally compromise a child’s safety,” says Seifallah Jedidi, head of Consumer Channel in the Middle East, Turkiye and Africa at Kaspersky. “What feels like a proud family moment today can contribute to a permanent digital footprint tomorrow. That is why it is important to pause and reconsider the urge to share – especially when the motivation is popularity or engagement. Online attention is temporary, but the risks can be long-term.”

When parents overshare information about their children online, they may unintentionally expose sensitive details such as full names, dates of birth, school locations or daily routines. This information can be exploited for identity theft, social engineering, fraud, or even physical safety risks. Publicly available photos and videos may also be misused, altered, or redistributed without consent, contributing to long-term digital footprint issues and reputational harm.

To safeguard children’s data and share safely, Kaspersky strongly recommends the following: