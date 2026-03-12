5G expansion drives growth in MEA smartphones

Smartphone shipments in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) rose 5% YoY in Q4 2025, according to Counterpoint Research’s latest Market Monitor, marking the region’s third consecutive quarter of expansion.

The upward trajectory was underpinned by technological evolution, premiumisation and intelligence.

Rapid 5G smartphone adoption is accelerating the MEA’s premiumisation trend, particularly in emerging markets where high-speed connectivity remains a primary catalyst. This has resulted in the region’s 5G shipments surging 22% YoY in Q4 2025. While established markets lead the charge, emerging markets are seeing a significant acceleration in 5G infrastructure and coverage, specifically countries including Jordan, Iraq, Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco, and Sierra Leone.

Though AI is also becoming widely available across the region, it has a limited impact in driving sales.

The regional landscape remains nuanced. While a temporary easing of political tensions mid-year provided a tailwind, a resurgence of friction in late 2025 moderated the growth rate. However, the market’s underlying health remained intact due to core indicators remaining steady QoQ supported by stable oil prices, consistent purchasing power, and a high appetite for premium technology.

Further, the market’s growth remains concentrated in the entry and premium segments.

The $100 to $249 price band recorded 28% YoY growth, while the over-$700 price band recorded 46% YoY growth. The entry segment’s growth was pushed by the feature phone migration, especially across Africa. However, the premiumisation trend was the main driver for the premium segment growth, especially with the wide availability of several financing options and trade-in programmes.

However, Q4 2025 is expected to be among the last growth quarters for the entry segment (sub-$150) for the next several quarters.

This is largely due to the ongoing global memory shortage (DRAM) which is impacting the budget segment the most – and mainly MEA, the region being the world’s largest market for that price segment. This deceleration is also expected to slow down 5G adoption in the MEA, whereas feature shrinkflation is likely to become the main strategy for OEMs to offset the high component costs.

Insights on key brands during Q4 2025