Global cyber attacks remain near record highs

Organisations worldwide faced an average of 2 086 cyber attacks per week in February – a 9,6% increase on the corresponding month last year – according to Check Point Research’s latest monthly Threat Intelligence insight.

Of the four African countries included in the monthly insights, Nigeria continues to have the highest number of attacks at 4 326 per organisation per week (-1% YoY); followed by Angola at 3 937 attacks per organisation per week (-13% YoY); and then Kenya at 2 577 attacks per organisation per week (-37% YoY). Although South Africa had the least amount of attacks per organisation per week at 2 204, the figure represents a 22% increase YoY. Overall, Africa recorded 2 993 attacks per organisation per week (-7% YoY).

The top three most attacked sectors in Africa in February were Financial Services, Government, and Consumer Goods & Services.

“South African organisations are under acute pressure to stave off persistent cyberthreats,” says Lorna Hardie, regional director: Africa for Check Point Software Technologies.

“Unmanaged GenAI usage continues to introduce new data exposure risks. Prevention-first, realtime protection powered by AI remains the most effective way to stop attacks before they cause operational or financial damage.”

The February findings confirm that global cyber pressure has stabilised at historically high levels. While ransomware activity declined year over year due to an anomalous campaign observed in early 2025, overall attack volumes remain near record highs – driven by persistent automated attacks, expanding digital infrastructures, and widening exposure linked to the widespread use of Generative AI (GenAI) tools.

“February’s data shows that cyber risk is not episodic – it’s continuous,” says Omer Dembinsky, data research manager at Check Point Research. “Even when ransomware activity fluctuates, attackers maintain constant pressure across industries and regions.

The rapid adoption of GenAI tools across enterprises continues to introduce high-risk data leakage pathways. During February, one in every 31 GenAI prompts submitted from corporate networks posed a high risk of sensitive data exposure, impacting 88% of organisations that regularly use GenAI tools. An additional 16% of prompts contained potentially sensitive information including internal documents, credentials, customer data, and proprietary content.

Organisations used an average of 11 different GenAI tools over the past month, many of which are likely unmanaged and operating outside formal governance frameworks. Meanwhile, the average enterprise user generated 62 GenAI prompts per month, underscoring how deeply AI-driven workflows are embedded into daily operations – often without sufficient visibility or controls.

The Education sector remained the most attacked globally, with institutions averaging 4 749 weekly attacks per organisation (+7% YoY). Government entities followed with 2 714 weekly attacks (+2% YoY). Telecommunications ranked third, facing 2 699 attacks per week (+6% YoY), reflecting sustained targeting of connectivity-driven infrastructures and 5G-enabled ecosystems.

Regionally, Latin America recorded the highest attack volumes, averaging 3 123 attacks per organisation per week, alongside the largest YoY increase globally (+20%). APAC followed with 3 040 attacks per week (+3% YoY), while Africa recorded 2 993 attacks (-7% YoY).

Europe experienced an 11% YoY increase, while North America saw a 9% rise, confirming that mature markets continue to face sustained and growing cyber pressure alongside emerging digital economies.

Ransomware remained one of the most disruptive cyberthreats in February, with 629 publicly reported attacks, reflecting a 32% decrease compared to February 2025. This decline is largely attributed to an unusually large ransomware campaign conducted by the Clop group during the same period last year. Excluding that anomalous event, ransomware activity remains broadly consistent year over year.

North America accounted for 57% of all reported ransomware incidents, followed by Europe (17%) and APAC (17%) confirming that attackers continue to prioritise regions with dense digital infrastructure and high-value economic targets.

At the country level, the US represented 51% of global ransomware victims, followed by Canada (6%) and the UK (2,7%). While activity remains heavily concentrated in North America, the most impacted countries span multiple continents, underscoring the global reach of ransomware operations.

Across industries, Business Services was the most impacted sector (37%), followed by Consumer Goods & Services (13%) and Industrial Manufacturing (9%) industries where operational disruption provides significant leverage for extortion.

The leading ransomware groups in February were Qilin (15%), Clop (13%), and The Gentlemen (11%), collectively responsible for a substantial share of victim disclosures. Notably, 49 different ransomware groups publicly impacted organisations worldwide during the month highlighting the scale and fragmentation of the ransomware ecosystem.