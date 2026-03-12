The future of work is about stability, not insecurity

For years, the gig economy has been framed as the opposite of stability – flexible, fast-moving, but fragmented.

Defined, the gig economy is the prevalence of short-term, flexible, and freelance contracts rather than permanent, full-time employment.

But that narrative is increasingly outdated. What we’re seeing instead is the rise of what can best be described as the gig galaxy: a structured, intentional ecosystem where permanent teams and specialist talent collaborate in ways that strengthen culture, capability and continuity.

The World Bank finds the global gig economy comprises up to 12% of the total labour force with rapid growth in developing nations. The bank says the Sub-Saharan region is set to grow by 130%.

According to Phylla Jele, e4 HR and transformation executive, this shift requires a rethink of how organisations define both work and workforce.

“The mistake organisations make is treating gig work as transactional,” she says. “When flexible talent is deliberately integrated into the operating model, it doesn’t erode stability – it actually reinforces it.”

From ad hoc resourcing to deliberate ecosystems

In its early form, gig work was often reactive: skills were brought in to solve short-term problems, with little continuity or knowledge transfer.

In contrast, the gig galaxy is designed, not improvised. At e4, a small percentage of the workforce operates as contractors or specialist contributors, supporting areas of work that are modular, cyclical or highly specialised.

This allows full-time engineers and teams to focus on long-term, career-building work.

“When people are constantly context-switching or plugging gaps, they don’t grow,” says Jele. “Using the gig galaxy properly means protecting your core teams while still accessing deep expertise when and where it’s needed.”

The result is not a two-tier workforce, but a complementary one. And it pairs with the agile methodology e4 implemented 18 months ago, which is a team-based approach to software development and project management that focuses on delivering functional, high-quality work in small, incremental cycles.

Stability through clarity, not rigidity

One of the biggest misconceptions about flexible work is that it undermines culture. Jele argues the opposite is true – uncertainty, not flexibility, is what destabilises teams.

“Stability comes from clarity: clear expectations, clear ownership, and meaningful work,” she explains. “Whether someone is permanent or project-based matters far less than whether they are doing quality work with a defined purpose.”

By assigning gig specialists to well-scoped, high-impact work, organisations reduce burnout, improve delivery consistency and create healthier work patterns across the business.

Skills transfer as a strategic advantage

In the gig galaxy, skills transfer is not accidental – it is structural. Specialists work alongside permanent teams, sharing knowledge in real time rather than through formal handovers. This accelerates learning, exposes teams to new methods, and builds internal capability organically.

“Every collaboration should leave the organisation stronger than before,” says Jele. “If skills aren’t transferring, you’re missing the real value of flexible talent.”

Over time, this approach builds a more adaptable, future-ready workforce without relying solely on formal reskilling programmes.

Rethinking careers in a hybrid world

Perhaps the most important shift is how careers themselves are evolving. The gig galaxy enables hybrid career models where growth is driven by quality of work, not just job titles or tenure.

“People want meaningful assignments, recognition, and the ability to keep learning,” Jele notes. “When organisations get this right, flexibility becomes a retention tool, not a risk.”

The big takeaway

The gig galaxy is not about replacing permanent employment. It’s about designing work more intelligently – aligning the right skills to the right problems, at the right time, without sacrificing culture or continuity.

As Jele puts it: “The future of work isn’t permanent versus gig. It’s about building systems where collaboration, development and stability can coexist. In that future, flexibility isn’t a threat. It’s a foundation.”