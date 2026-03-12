The role of mentorship as a strategy in SA’s inclusive leadership landscape

In South Africa, mentorship is more than a developmental tool. It is increasingly understood as a bridge to equity, resilience and long-term leadership sustainability.

By Natasha Naidoo: director: industrial adhesives at Henkel South Africa

Across a majority of industries, women remain underrepresented in senior and executive roles, often encountering systemic barriers that slow progression despite experience and capability.

Against this backdrop, mentorship has emerged as one of the more practical mechanisms for strengthening inclusive leadership pipelines.

Women in leadership mentorship initiatives offer insight into how structured support can influence leadership outcomes. When mentorship is treated as strategy rather than symbolism, it begins to shape not only individual progression, but also how leadership capacity is built and sustained.

Purpose and impact of structured mentorship

Structured mentorship recognises that leadership journeys are not linear. Women at different stages of their careers face distinct challenges, and effective mentorship responds to this reality rather than applying a uniform solution.

Earlier in their leadership journeys, many women require support that builds confidence, visibility and access to decision-making environments. At more senior levels, the focus often shifts to strategic influence, peer engagement and navigating organisational complexity.

Addressing both stages within mentorship design helps sustain leadership pipelines and reduces attrition at critical transition points.

Mentorship as a driver of resilience

Mentorship is often described as knowledge transfer. In practice, its value lies elsewhere. It creates space for perspective, judgement and challenge – qualities that are difficult to develop through formal training alone.

More evolved mentorship models increasingly incorporate reciprocal elements, allowing learning to move in both directions. Emerging leaders bring insight into changing workplace expectations, while experienced leaders offer institutional context and strategic perspective.

This exchange broadens organisational thinking and supports more resilient leadership decision-making.

Beyond symbolic interventions

Not all mentorship initiatives deliver meaningful change. Informal or lightly structured approaches often struggle to move beyond intent.

By contrast, mentorship that is deliberately designed, facilitated and supported is more likely to influence progression and retention.

Confidence, communication and leadership presence are consistently identified as areas where women benefit from targeted support. When mentorship addresses these dimensions intentionally, its impact becomes tangible.

Measurement matters. Tracking outcomes such as progression, retention and leadership influence shifts mentorship from a perceived “soft” initiative to a strategic leadership tool.

Shaping leadership culture

One of mentorship’s most significant contributions is cultural. Creating environments where women can lead with confidence, collaborate across functions and challenge established norms begins to reshape how leadership is practised.

This shift is gradual and uneven, but it accumulates. As women progress, many assume mentorship roles themselves, reinforcing inclusive leadership behaviours across teams and organisations.

Over time, mentorship becomes embedded not as a program, but as part of leadership culture.

Mentorship as a strategic lever

South Africa’s inclusive leadership landscape remains uneven. Mentorship alone will not resolve this. But when applied deliberately, it addresses gaps that policy and recruitment efforts often leave untouched.

Mentorship does not offer quick fixes. It is slower than slogans and less visible than targets.

As a strategy, however, it creates the conditions for inclusive leadership to develop with consistency and credibility, strengthening organisations while contributing to a leadership landscape that better reflects the country itself.