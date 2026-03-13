Consumer Rights Day: Why human-centric cybersecurity is essential

South African businesses have become masters of the “customer journey.” We invest heavily in frictionless interfaces, hyper-personalised marketing, and lightning-fast delivery.

We’ve successfully put the consumer at the heart of our digital universe, but as we celebrate World Consumer Rights Day (15 March), it’s time to ask: is the foundation of that universe truly secure?

The 2026 theme, “Safe Products, Confident Consumers,” highlights a shift in what “safety” actually means. Today, a product is only as good as the privacy of the person using it. In this economy, a data breach isn’t just a technical failure; it’s a breakdown in the customer experience (CX).

The trust gap by the numbers

According to the Information Regulator, South Africa averaged 284 data breaches a month in late 2025, a 40% increase from the previous year. This isn’t just an administrative headache. For the consumer, it feels like a breach of a promise.

“When a customer shares their data, they are performing an act of trust,” says Anna Collard, senior vice-president of content strategy and CISO advisor at KnowBe4 Africa. “If that data is compromised, the slickest app or the fastest delivery service in the world won’t win that customer back. Security is a brand-defining metric.”

Security as a CX Touchpoint

Traditionally, cybersecurity training has been siloed, relegated to annual compliance checklists. However, every employee who handles customer information is actually a touchpoint in that customer’s journey.

If an organisation prioritises a smooth checkout but overlooks training the team member managing that database, the “customer-first” strategy has a significant blind spot.

A recent PwC survey found that 92% of South Africans think safeguarding personal data is essential for companies to earn their trust, far higher than the global average of 83%.

Genuine security isn’t just about avoiding a R10 million POPIA fine. To entrench a secure-by-design culture, cybersecurity has to be about ensuring that the “storefront” is as safe as it is beautiful.

Empowerment over ‘error’

Most security incidents in South Africa aren’t the result of “Mission Impossible” style hacking. They often stem from simple, human moments: a misunderstood link or a password used in the wrong place.

“We need to move away from blaming ‘human error’ and start focusing on human empowerment,” Collard explains. “Human Risk Management reduces the ‘oops’ moments that lead to identity theft. South African consumers want a slick digital experience, but more importantly, they also want the peace of mind that their identity is being guarded by a team that knows what to look for.”

The bottom line

Respecting consumer rights in 2026 means recognising that your employees are part of your digital line of defense. By investing in human risk management, organisations are protecting the people they serve.

The most successful brands of the future won’t just be the ones with the best interfaces; they will be the ones that proved they were worthy of their customers’ trust.