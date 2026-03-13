Datacentrix adds new ISO certifications

Datacentrix has added new ISO certifications alongside the recertification of existing international standards.

Datacentrix operates in accordance with globally recognised management standards, including ISO 9001 for quality management, ISO 14001 for environmental management, and ISO 45001 for occupational health and safety. These certifications underpin the organisation’s commitment to providing a safe, responsible and high-quality working environment for its employees.

The company has also successfully recertified its comprehensive suite of information security and privacy standards, including ISO 27001, ISO 27017, ISO 27018, ISO 27032 and ISO 27701. This achievement reinforces Datacentrix’s ongoing focus on safeguarding information, protecting customer data and maintaining robust governance frameworks as the organisation continues to grow.

The recent attainment of ISO 27035, the international standard for information security incident management, formally recognises Datacentrix’s integrated processes for identifying, responding to and managing information security incidents – a critical capability in an era of growing cyberthreats and escalating data protection requirements.

Ahmed Mahomed, group CEO of Datacentrix, comments: “In today’s digital environment, where data is one of the most valuable assets for any organisation, having a robust information protection system is essential.

“Datacentrix has remained deliberate and forward-thinking in building an integrated system that supports our strategic goals. These certifications are demonstrable proof of our unwavering commitment to information security and give us a competitive advantage in terms of maintaining a strong security posture and building trust with our customers and vendors,” he states.

The ISO 27000 family of standards enables organisations to:

Ensure the confidentiality, integrity and availability of information assets to avoid operational and reputational damage;

Comply with legal and regulatory requirements, including data protection legislation;

Increase customer and partner confidence through independent certification; and

Reduce risks associated with cyber incidents by minimising the likelihood and impact of attacks.

Mahomed adds: “As we navigate an increasingly complex digital landscape, the ISO 27000 series provides guidance for us to navigate this complexity. Embracing these standards shows our resilience and focus on safeguarding valuable information assets and reinforces why Datacentrix endures as the partner of choice for organisations seeking sustainable, secure and compliant ICT services.”