Digital ID, trust, collaboration the next phase of financial inclusion in Africa

Across Africa, a quiet but powerful transformation is underway, writes Lee Naik, CEO of TransUnion Africa.

Governments, regulators, and innovators have spent the past decade building the foundations of a more inclusive digital financial ecosystem, through investments in digital payments, digital identity systems, and modern data infrastructure.

These developments are often described through the lens of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), the digital rails that enable economies to operate more efficiently, expand financial access and accelerate innovation.

Yet the true significance of this infrastructure lies not only in the technology itself, but in what it enables.

This was a central theme of conversations at the recent Inclusive Fintech Forum in Kigali , where policymakers, financial institutions and technology leaders gathered to explore how digital innovation can accelerate financial inclusion across emerging markets.

What became clear from those discussions is that Africa is entering a new phase of its financial inclusion journey, one where expanding access is only the starting point. The focus now shifts to ensuring that participation in the digital financial ecosystem is secure, trusted and sustainable for the long term.

Across sub‑Saharan Africa, financial inclusion has grown significantly in the past decade. According to the World Bank’s Global Findex Database 2025 , about 58 % of adults in the region now have a financial account, up from roughly 34 % in 2014. Mobile money has played a key role in this growth , around 40 % of adults had a mobile money account in 2024, the highest share of any region globally, up from 27 % in 2021.

These innovations have enabled millions of individuals and small businesses to participate in formal financial systems for the first time. Yet the next phase of inclusion will depend not only on expanding access to services, but on strengthening the systems that enable people to participate confidently in digital economies.

As Africa continues to deepen economic integration through initiatives such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), digital infrastructure will play an increasingly important role in enabling cross-border commerce, entrepreneurship and financial participation across the continent.

To unlock this opportunity fully, three elements will be critical: digital identity, trust and ecosystem collaboration.

Digital identity

Participation in any modern economy begins with identity. Individuals must be able to prove who they are to access financial services, open accounts, receive payments and engage in digital marketplaces.

Across Africa, national identification systems are becoming increasingly digitised, enabling individuals to verify their identities more easily and interact with financial institutions more efficiently.

This evolution is helping to reduce onboarding friction, strengthen Know Your Customer (KYC) processes and improve the accessibility of financial services.

The implications extend well beyond convenience. Robust digital identity ecosystems provide the foundation for secure and scalable digital economies. They enable institutions to verify individuals confidently while allowing consumers to participate safely in digital transactions and online platforms.

Trust

As financial services become increasingly digital, trust becomes the most valuable currency in the system.

Consumers must trust that their identities are protected and that their information is used responsibly.

Businesses must trust the data they rely on to make financial decisions.

Financial institutions must trust the integrity of the digital ecosystems in which they operate.

Without trust, digital adoption slows and participation becomes fragile. This is where identity intelligence and responsible data stewardship play a critical role.

At TransUnion, our global mission is to make trust possible in modern commerce. In practical terms, this means helping organisations verify identities, assess risk responsibly and protect consumers as digital financial ecosystems continue to evolve.

When trust is embedded within financial systems, consumers feel more confident transacting digitally, saving through digital channels and accessing credit for the first time. For businesses, trusted systems enable responsible innovation and more informed decision-making.

Collaboration

If digital infrastructure provides the rails and trust provides the foundation, collaboration provides the momentum.

Africa’s financial ecosystems are expanding rapidly, but their full potential will only be realised through stronger collaboration between governments, regulators, financial institutions, fintech innovators and technology providers.

The progress already seen across the continent demonstrates the power of such collaboration.

Mobile money ecosystems, interoperable payment systems and open digital platforms have all emerged through partnerships that combine public sector leadership with private sector innovation.

As Africa’s economies become increasingly interconnected, these partnerships will become even more important.

Digital systems will need to operate across borders, identity frameworks will need to interoperate, and financial ecosystems will need to support the seamless movement of people, goods and capital across the continent.

Collaboration will therefore play a critical role in ensuring that Africa’s digital infrastructure evolves in ways that support both innovation and consumer protection.

Unlocking Africa’s digital opportunity

Africa’s financial inclusion story is often framed in terms of the challenges that remain. Yet it is equally important to recognise the extraordinary progress that has already been made and the opportunity that lies ahead.

Digital infrastructure is expanding rapidly. Financial innovation is accelerating. And a new generation of entrepreneurs, policymakers and financial institutions are working together to build more inclusive and resilient economic systems.

The next chapter of Africa’s digital economy will not be defined solely by technology. It will be defined by how effectively digital identity, trust and collaboration come together to unlock economic opportunity for millions of people and businesses across the continent.

When identity, trust, and collaboration align, financial inclusion becomes more than access, it becomes a platform for shared growth, resilience, and long-term prosperity across Africa’s digital economy.