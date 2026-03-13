MyProperty introduces property portal with AI voice search

MyProperty has completed the migration of its South African property portal to the new MyProperty Africa platform.

The switchover brings South Africa on to the same next-generation infrastructure that powers the broader MyProperty Africa network, introducing new tools designed to simplify the property journey for buyers, sellers, renters, landlords, and estate agents.

With the upgraded platform, property seekers can now explore more intuitive ways of finding their ideal home, access active market insights, and connect more easily with trusted estate agents across the country.

The new platform enables AI voice search functionality, making MyProperty the first property portal to offer an AI-powered voice assistant for property discovery.

Adriaan Grové, CEO of MyProperty, says the new platform represents a fundamental shift in how people search for property.

“Property search should feel as natural as having a conversation. With our new AI voice assistant and unified platform, we’re removing friction from the property journey and making it easier for anyone to discover homes, understand the market, and connect with trusted agents.

“Real estate is entering a new era where data, transparency, and intelligent tools empower both consumers and agents, and by bringing South Africa onto our unified MyProperty Africa platform, we can innovate faster and deliver features that fundamentally change how people discover property.

“This launch is not just a technology upgrade, it’s a step toward a more transparent, accessible property ecosystem for South Africa and, ultimately, for all of Africa.”

The MyProperty platform has surpassed 10 000 registered estate agents, with 10 056 agents actively participating in our goal of a more transparent property ecosystem.

The new platform introduces several enhancements aimed at improving the search and discovery experience for users, including: