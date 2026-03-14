Field Technician

Job Title: Field Technician – Johannesburg – Biometric Workforce Management

Salary: R15,000 Basic + benefits, Negotiable depending on experience.

The Opportunity:

Joining this biometric workforce management leader is a smart career move today. You will install vital access control and automated payroll systems locally. Guiding businesses with new touchless facial recognition ensures massive professional growth. This active electronic security sector offers a highly secure and rewarding future.

Your deep hardware knowledge and strong networking skills bring massive value here. Driven field technicians quickly unlock secure earning potential managing active installations. Your persistent hard work directly builds very strong personal financial growth daily. Earn up to R15,000 Basic plus benefits, negotiable depending on your experience.

The Company:

Our trusted client provides highly reliable biometric workforce management and electronic security solutions. They securely supply essential access control hardware and time management software to businesses. Their thirty years of deep industry history and technical focus secure absolute trust.

What You’ll Be Doing:

Install and configure active biometric readers and secure access control hardware daily.

Troubleshoot vital network connectivity and resolve complex software communication bugs quickly.

Terminate secure access control wiring and maintain essential electric locks safely.

Conduct onsite technical user training for new biometric enrollment systems confidently.

Document detailed technical site surveys and complete daily installation reports accurately.

Experience & Qualifications:

You must clearly show proven daily experience installing physical access control hardware.

You strictly need a deep working understanding of basic network connectivity troubleshooting.

You must possess strong practical experience terminating low voltage security system wiring.

You need a proven daily ability to train users on new software systems.

You must confidently manage technical hardware setups safely and efficiently daily.

“This exclusive opportunity is managed by TRP. Build a rewarding career with a leading biometric workforce management authority.”

Desired Skills:

Access Control Installation

Low Voltage Security Wiring

Network Connectivity Troubleshooting

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