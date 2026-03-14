IT Systems Administrator -DBN at Mancosa – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Introduction
MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available: IT Systems Administrator
Duties & Responsibilities
CORE FUNCTIONS INCLUDE:
• Administer, manage, maintain, and monitor MANCOSA’s IT systems across on-premises and cloud environments.
• Identify, troubleshoot, and resolve system issues and service disruptions efficiently.
• Perform proactive monitoring and health checks on critical IT systems and services.
• Anticipate potential issues and perform preventative maintenance to minimize downtime.
• Coordinate and resolve support calls logged with external service providers and vendors.
• Perform root cause analysis for incidents and recurring system issues.
• Implement and manage new systems, platforms, and technologies where required.
• Identify and implement system upgrades, updates, and improvements.
• Manage server lifecycle activities including configuration, patching, optimization, and decommissioning.
• Ensure system availability, performance, reliability, and operational stability.
• Perform capacity planning and manage storage and infrastructure resources.
• Manage and monitor backup systems and ensure successful data protection processes.
• Conduct restoration testing and support disaster recovery readiness activities.
• Monitor systems for vulnerabilities, security risks, or unusual activity and escalate where required.
• Configure, maintain, and enforce system security controls and access management practices.
• Implement system patches, updates, and security improvements in accordance with organizational standards.
• Collaborate with IT Security and Infrastructure teams to ensure systems remain secure and compliant.
• Maintain comprehensive documentation of system configurations, procedures, and technical environments.
• Develop and maintain SOPs, operational procedures, and technical documentation.
• Produce system performance reports and operational analytics to support management oversight.
• Provide end-user and third-level technical support where required.
• Work closely with IT management to ensure system administration activities support institutional objectives.
• Stay abreast of technological developments and recommend improvements to strengthen system performance and reliability.
Desired Experience & Qualification
QUALIFICATION:
• Degree or Diploma in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
• Relevant certifications such as Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate, Microsoft 365, CompTIA Security , or equivalent will be advantageous.
EXPERIENCE:
• At least 2-3 years’ experience in Information Technology or related technical environments.
• Demonstrable experience in a Systems Administration role supporting enterprise infrastructure environments.
• Experience supporting hybrid environments will be advantageous.
JOB RELATED KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS
• Proven experience in Systems Administration or a similar technical role.
• Experience working with Microsoft technologies including Active Directory, Microsoft 365, and Azure.
• Experience supporting cloud and hybrid infrastructure environments.
• Strong troubleshooting and problem-solving abilities.
• Ability to work independently and collaboratively within a team environment.
• Strong documentation and technical reporting capabilities.
• Knowledge of best practices related to system administration, security, and operational controls.
• Demonstrated commitment to service improvement and operational excellence.
Competencies and Skills:
• Excellent interpersonal, oral, and written communication skills.
• Strong organizational, prioritization, and multitasking abilities.
• Proficient knowledge of Windows operating systems and enterprise infrastructure environments.
• Strong analytical and problem-solving capabilities.
ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS:
• Overtime and weekend work may be required from time to time to support maintenance windows or critical incidents.
• This role is based in Durban, KwaZulu Natal