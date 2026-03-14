IT Systems Administrator -DBN at Mancosa

Introduction

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available: IT Systems Administrator

Duties & Responsibilities

CORE FUNCTIONS INCLUDE:

• Administer, manage, maintain, and monitor MANCOSA’s IT systems across on-premises and cloud environments.

• Identify, troubleshoot, and resolve system issues and service disruptions efficiently.

• Perform proactive monitoring and health checks on critical IT systems and services.

• Anticipate potential issues and perform preventative maintenance to minimize downtime.

• Coordinate and resolve support calls logged with external service providers and vendors.

• Perform root cause analysis for incidents and recurring system issues.

• Implement and manage new systems, platforms, and technologies where required.

• Identify and implement system upgrades, updates, and improvements.

• Manage server lifecycle activities including configuration, patching, optimization, and decommissioning.

• Ensure system availability, performance, reliability, and operational stability.

• Perform capacity planning and manage storage and infrastructure resources.

• Manage and monitor backup systems and ensure successful data protection processes.

• Conduct restoration testing and support disaster recovery readiness activities.

• Monitor systems for vulnerabilities, security risks, or unusual activity and escalate where required.

• Configure, maintain, and enforce system security controls and access management practices.

• Implement system patches, updates, and security improvements in accordance with organizational standards.

• Collaborate with IT Security and Infrastructure teams to ensure systems remain secure and compliant.

• Maintain comprehensive documentation of system configurations, procedures, and technical environments.

• Develop and maintain SOPs, operational procedures, and technical documentation.

• Produce system performance reports and operational analytics to support management oversight.

• Provide end-user and third-level technical support where required.

• Work closely with IT management to ensure system administration activities support institutional objectives.

• Stay abreast of technological developments and recommend improvements to strengthen system performance and reliability.

Desired Experience & Qualification

QUALIFICATION:

• Degree or Diploma in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

• Relevant certifications such as Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate, Microsoft 365, CompTIA Security , or equivalent will be advantageous.

EXPERIENCE:

• At least 2-3 years’ experience in Information Technology or related technical environments.

• Demonstrable experience in a Systems Administration role supporting enterprise infrastructure environments.

• Experience supporting hybrid environments will be advantageous.

JOB RELATED KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS

• Proven experience in Systems Administration or a similar technical role.

• Experience working with Microsoft technologies including Active Directory, Microsoft 365, and Azure.

• Experience supporting cloud and hybrid infrastructure environments.

• Strong troubleshooting and problem-solving abilities.

• Ability to work independently and collaboratively within a team environment.

• Strong documentation and technical reporting capabilities.

• Knowledge of best practices related to system administration, security, and operational controls.

• Demonstrated commitment to service improvement and operational excellence.

Competencies and Skills:

• Excellent interpersonal, oral, and written communication skills.

• Strong organizational, prioritization, and multitasking abilities.

• Proficient knowledge of Windows operating systems and enterprise infrastructure environments.

• Strong analytical and problem-solving capabilities.

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS:

• Overtime and weekend work may be required from time to time to support maintenance windows or critical incidents.

• This role is based in Durban, KwaZulu Natal

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