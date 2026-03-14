Junior IT Security Engineer at Mancosa – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Introduction
MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available: Junior IT Security Engineer
Duties & Responsibilities
CORE FUNCTIONS INCLUDE:
• Support day-to-day cybersecurity operations across network, endpoint, cloud, and application environments.
• Assist with the administration and monitoring of security tools including SIEM, EDR, DLP, vulnerability management platforms, and identity systems.
• Monitor security alerts, investigate anomalies, and escalate potential incidents to senior security personnel where required.
• Assist with vulnerability scanning across endpoints, servers, network devices, and cloud platforms.
• Track vulnerabilities, remediation actions, and closure status in accordance with defined security procedures.
• Support patch management processes by validating patch deployment and reporting on compliance.
• Assist in maintaining security controls across Microsoft 365, Azure, and other cloud platforms.
• Support Identity and Access Management (IAM) activities including access reviews, privileged access monitoring, and MFA enforcement.
• Assist in monitoring cloud security alerts and posture management findings.
• Support SIEM monitoring activities and assist with log analysis and documentation of security events.
• Assist in executing incident response procedures during security incidents.
• Help collect logs, evidence, and timelines during security investigations.
• Participate in post-incident reviews and remediation activities.
• Assist with the implementation of security policies, standards, and procedures.
• Support internal and external audits by gathering security evidence and documentation.
• Maintain security registers including risk registers, vulnerability registers, and compliance trackers.
• Assist with the management of endpoint security technologies including encryption and device compliance solutions.
• Support network security activities such as firewall rule reviews and VPN monitoring under senior guidance.
• Maintain accurate security documentation, procedures, and operational records.
• Assist in updating security policies, standards, and technical documentation.
• Support security awareness initiatives including phishing simulations and training campaigns.
• Assist in tracking user awareness training participation and security awareness metrics.
• Stay informed on emerging cybersecurity threats, trends, and technologies.
• Participate in continuous learning, professional development, and knowledge-sharing activities.
Desired Experience & Qualification
QUALIFICATION:
• Diploma or Degree in Information Technology, Cybersecurity, or related field.
• Security certifications such as CompTIA Security , Microsoft Security certifications, or equivalent will be advantageous.
EXPERIENCE:
• 1-2 years’ experience in cybersecurity, IT security, or related technical roles.
• Hands-on experience working with security monitoring tools such as SIEM, EDR, IDS/IPS,vulnerability management platforms, or IAM systems.
• Exposure to cloud environments such as Microsoft 365, Azure, or AWS will be advantageous.
JOB RELATED KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS
• Good understanding of cybersecurity principles and security best practices.
• Knowledge of network, infrastructure, and endpoint security concepts.
• Familiarity with vulnerability management and patch management processes.
• Exposure to security monitoring tools and log analysis.
• Understanding of identity and access management concepts.
• Ability to analyze security alerts and escalate incidents appropriately.
• Strong analytical, troubleshooting, and problem-solving abilities.
• Good documentation and reporting capabilities.
• Ability to communicate technical concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences.
• Familiarity with security frameworks and standards such as ISO 27001, NIST, and POPIA.
Competencies and Skills:
• Strong analytical and investigative mindset.
• Excellent interpersonal, oral, and written communication skills.
• Ability to work independently and collaboratively within a team environment.
• Strong attention to detail and organizational skills.
• Commitment to continuous learning and professional development in cybersecurity.
ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS:
• Overtime and after-hours work may occasionally be required to support security incidents or operational activities.
• This role is based in Durban, KwaZulu Natal