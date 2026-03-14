Software Developer II (Contract) – Gauteng Kramerville

Mar 14, 2026

To realise the detailed design through programming and configuration and provide guidance and mentoring to other software developers

Job Responsibilities

  • Produce working quality software that meets the design
  • Develop critical and complex technical components in area of accountability
  • Deliver system component designs that are robust and fault tolerant for large complex systems Ensure system component designs are supportable, maintainable and re-usable
  • Deliver software that is observable and scalable
  • Conduct estimate of work effort
  • Trouble shoot and problem solve of software issues and provide guidance to other team members
  • Produce documentation as per organisational standards
  • Continuous improvement of software
  • Provide Maintenance and support of software in environments of accountability
  • Develop unit and system test cases and conduct unit and system testing
  • Create deployment artefacts and stores in source control library
  • Manage the deployment package and the execution thereof
  • Optimise the tool change in collaboration with the Biz/ Dev / Ops Engineer
  • Update and control the asset knowledge base
  • Ensure integration of own work with other individuals and in team
  • Collaborate with designers, product owners and engineering leads to refine the solution
  • Contribute into the decomposition of the system solution into component parts for development
  • Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values
  • Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise
  • Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities
  • Contribute to company culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc.)
  • Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy
  • Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems though agile thinking.
  • Provide mentoring for multiple software developers

Must have:
At least be qualified to an associate level on Camunda.
High level of proficiency on both MS SQL and C#.

Desired Skills:

  • .Net
  • Business Process Model and Notation (BPMN)
  • C#
  • CI/CD
  • DevOps
  • Git
  • SQL Server

Learn more/Apply for this position