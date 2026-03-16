Traits every high-performing CEO must have

In today’s South African corporate landscape — shaped by governance scrutiny, activist shareholders, geopolitical volatility, ESG pressure and rapid technological disruption — the role of the CEO has changed fundamentally.

By Jeremy Bossenger, director at BossJansen Executive Search

Boards are no longer looking for steady operators. They are looking for strategic architects of resilience, growth and trust.

Having worked closely with JSE-listed boards, multinational subsidiaries and high-growth private businesses across the country, one reality stands out: the difference between an average CEO and a high-performing one is not intelligence or experience alone. It is a specific combination of traits that consistently show up under pressure.

After more than three decades in executive search, I have seen firsthand what separates companies that merely endure from those that outperform in complex environments.

These are the seven traits we consistently observe in high-performing CEOs in South Africa.

Simplifying complexity and prioritising ruthlessly – The first is strategic clarity in complex environments. South Africa is a uniquely demanding operating context. Regulatory flux, infrastructure instability, currency volatility and shifting political dynamics are part of the daily landscape. High-performing CEOs have the ability to simplify complexity and prioritise ruthlessly. They communicate strategy with clarity and ensure that teams understand not only the long-term direction, but also the immediate next steps. Rather than reacting to noise, they anchor the organisation in a clear ambition and adjust tactically when required. Increasingly, boards value leaders who can translate uncertainty into structured, executable action.

Understanding fiduciary responsibility – The second is governance depth and an ethical backbone. The modern South African CEO operates under intense scrutiny from shareholders, regulators, employees, and the public. Alignment with King IV principles is not optional; it is expected. High-performing CEOs understand fiduciary responsibility and respect the distinction between board oversight and executive management. They strengthen internal controls and set the ethical tone from the top. Integrity is not a soft attribute. In our market, it is strategic capital that protects reputation and underpins sustainable performance.

Exercising disciplined investment judgement – Third is capital allocation intelligence. Strategy ultimately finds expression in how capital is deployed. Whether leading a JSE-listed group or a private equity-backed enterprise, exceptional CEOs demonstrate disciplined investment judgement and a clear understanding of balance sheet dynamics. They think carefully about return on capital and are willing to exit underperforming assets when necessary. In volatile markets, capital discipline often separates market leaders from laggards.

Attracting high-calibre executives – The fourth trait is talent magnetism. The war for executive talent in South Africa is real, particularly at CFO, COO and digital leadership levels. High-performing CEOs attract high-calibre executives and build credible succession pipelines. They create environments where strong leaders can thrive and are decisive when leadership changes are required. A CEO’s true performance is reflected in the quality of the executive team they assemble and develop. Strong boards increasingly assess not only results, but also bench strength and continuity.

Using data to sharpen decision-making – The fifth is digital and AI literacy. Digital transformation is no longer a CIO initiative; it is a CEO mandate. High-performing CEOs understand the strategic implications of artificial intelligence and data. They use information to sharpen decision-making and drive operational efficiency through technology investment. They do not need to be technologists themselves, but they must be digitally fluent and willing to invest ahead of disruption rather than in response to it. In a market where innovation can quickly redraw competitive boundaries, digital awareness is essential.

Providing steady leadership in the face of fragility – Sixth is resilience under public pressure. Load shedding, currency swings, political uncertainty, and global rate cycles create a demanding backdrop for South African leaders. What distinguishes top-performing CEOs is composure. They remain calm in crisis, decisive under ambiguity and measured in public commentary. They communicate transparently with stakeholders and provide steady leadership when confidence is fragile. Resilience in this environment is not optional; it builds investor trust and organisational stability.

Thinking in decades rather than quarters – The seventh trait is a long-term orientation balanced with short-term discipline. The strongest CEOs deliver quarterly results while building enduring value. They protect organisational culture, invest in sustainability, and focus on durable competitive advantage. They resist the temptation of short-term earnings manipulation in favour of sustainable growth. Boards are increasingly rewarding leaders who think in decades rather than quarters, without losing sight of immediate performance expectations.

The board imperative: character, judgement, and resilience

What does this mean for boards? The CEO appointment is the single most consequential decision a board makes. Yet too many selection processes still over-index on pedigree – focusing on brand-name employers or tenure length instead of deeply assessing these leadership traits.

In a market where governance standards are rising and leadership risk is intensifying, precision in CEO appointments has never been more critical.