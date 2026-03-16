As data laws tighten, a shift to local hosting becomes a strategic play

South Africa’s National Cloud and Data Policy and the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA)’s cross-border data provisions are redrawing the boundaries of how organisations manage information.

What once felt like a tick-box exercise is fast becoming a strategic imperative, writes Derek Street, head of sales and marketing at Data Management Professionals South Africa.

Yet many businesses still underestimate how quickly non-compliance can shift from a legal headache to a direct operational threat.

This is not a simple issue, but current governance, especially in the public sector, requires certain data to remain within the country, and the expectation is that regulations will only become stricter. Unless offshore data centres can fully meet compliance standards, organisations may face increasing risk.

Government departments are already firm that their data cannot leave the country, which makes local data centre capacity essential. Some small and medium businesses (SMBs) are still comfortable hosting offshore, but strategies built around external data centres may need to change as regulations evolve, creating future challenges.

Prepare for local hosting now

Given the direction of policy, it is sensible to start planning for local hosting now. The growing presence of major data centre providers in the country also makes local compliance and hosting far more practical than they once were.

From a risk perspective, offshore hosting introduces avoidable complexity. Any regulatory change could force a rapid migration back into the country, creating operational disruption, legal pressure, potential penalties and high costs.

For Managed Service Providers (MSPs), sudden shifts can also damage customer trust and reputation.

While offshore options are attractive (affordable, accessible, and technically strong), the reality is that POPIA and related regulations will only tighten. Relying on external data centres simply increases the likelihood of costly, time-consuming remediation later.

Hyperscalers have helped fill past gaps in local capacity, but uncertainties remain around metadata movement, jurisdiction and whether data truly stays in‑country. By contrast, the rise of locally owned data centres offers clearer terms, stronger compliance alignment, and fewer unknowns.

Understanding local challenges

In addition, while hyperscalers offer excellent enterprise-grade infrastructure and stable services, they are typically rigid and do not adapt to local realities. Local providers, by contrast, understand South Africa’s unique mix of first-world and third-world conditions, operate in the same time zone, and offer support without the “follow‑the‑sun” runaround.

There is also a trust advantage. Sitting face‑to‑face with someone who lives with the same challenges, such as load shedding, December shutdowns and local business rhythms, creates alignment that global vendors often lack. Beyond performance and compliance, local context and responsiveness make a meaningful difference.

Investing locally also strengthens the entire tech ecosystem. When spend stays in South Africa, local providers can build better infrastructure instead of growing slowly and cautiously, while hyperscalers deploy top-tier systems from day one. More local investment means better technology, lower costs through scale and less value leaving the country.

Even though the hardware is manufactured overseas, having it owned and operated locally matters. It gives organisations enterprise-grade capabilities with genuine local understanding, something global vendors rarely offer. There are many strong enterprise solutions in the market, but very few combine that scale with real insight into South African conditions.

Misconceptions around skills

However, there’s a persistent misconception that international skills automatically outrank South African skills. Ironically, South Africans can be both confident and self-doubting; we are capable, but we do not always believe it, so that mindset needs to shift.

A good example is local data management specialists who have long delivered complex professional services locally without needing international teams to fly in. That alone shows the depth of expertise that exists here.

The gap is not in capability; it is sometimes in exposure to scale. In regions like Europe or the US, a single state can have an economy larger than South Africa’s, so the size of deployments may differ. But that does not mean the underlying skills are lacking.

It is difficult to predict exactly what is coming, but one thing is certain: organisations will need real control over their environments as regulations tighten. Outsourcing offers speed and convenience, but it also means handing over control, something that does not align well with compliance obligations.

The more control you retain, the better positioned you will be to adapt as regulations evolve, and local providers naturally make that control more achievable.