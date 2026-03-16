ST Engineering iDirect, Q-KON partner to expand African connectivity

ST Engineering iDirect has announced a strategic partnership with Q-KON to launch Intuition Unbound across Africa.

The collaboration is expected to significantly lower barriers to entry for Q-KON and its customers, enabling businesses and organisations of all sizes to access premium satellite ground technology while accelerating time to market.

Under the agreement, Q-KON will provide satellite capacity and teleport facilities in South Africa, while ST Engineering iDirect will deliver Intuition Unbound’s flexible, scalable, and secure satellite ground connectivity.

This model will foster a more competitive market landscape, benefiting Q-KON’s existing customer base while establishing a strong foundation for new service providers and enterprises to join the ecosystem and build differentiated value-added services.

“This partnership is a game-changer for our customers and maps a way forward to deliver sustainable, competitive GEO satellite services,” says Dr Dawie de Wet, group CEO of Q-KON.

“Intuition Unbound enables us to deliver secure, flexible, and scalable solutions aligned with the evolving satcom landscape and the ever-increasing demands of the African market. It strengthens our ability to leverage the inherent advantages of global GEO platforms, helping businesses grow and deliver value in an increasingly connected world.”

Intuition Unbound leverages scalable infrastructure, advanced Virtual Network Operator (VNO) capabilities, and global bandwidth management technologies to redefine how connectivity is accessed and delivered.

Built on an as-a-Service model, it delivers flexible, scalable, and secure satellite ground connectivity without the heavy upfront capex commitments traditionally required.

Through the partnership with Q-KON, ST Engineering iDirect will provide predictable and transparent pricing and deliver SLA-backed performance with enterprise-grade compliance and security.

“Intuition Unbound is more than a service model – it is a catalyst for industry transformation,” says Brian Jakins, senior vice-president: global sales at ST Engineering iDirect. “By making advanced satellite technology accessible to smaller providers and emerging-market customers, we are unlocking innovation and growth where connectivity is essential. Our partnership with Q-KON represents a major step toward making premium satellite ground networks accessible to all.”

Deployment of Intuition Unbound across Africa is expected to start by mid-2026.