The real ROI of security: Moving beyond cost to performance

In South Africa, security is still widely viewed as a grudge purchase, a necessary expense rather than a strategic investment. Too often, buying decisions focus on upfront price, with the assumption that most security products offer similar protection.

But the reality is far more complex.

There is a critical difference between deterrent products that look secure and true physical barriers designed to perform under attack. That difference is where the real return on investment (ROI) lies.

As Damian Judge, sales and marketing executive at Trellidor, explains: “The real ROI of security is measured over time, not at installation. A barrier that prevents loss, lasts for years, and requires minimal maintenance delivers value long after the purchase price is forgotten.”

At the heart of the issue is a lack of clear local standards. Unlike other building elements, South Africa has no formal minimum specification framework for security barriers. Material thickness, locking strength, and resistance to forced entry are largely unregulated, leaving buyers to rely on appearance, price, or marketing claims as proxies for performance.

This creates a false economy. Products that appear similar can behave very differently in real-world conditions, and when security fails, the cost extends far beyond replacement. Theft, disruption, insurance claims, reputational impact, and emotional stress all form part of the true cost equation.

Globally, security performance is measured through recognised certification bodies such as the Loss Prevention Certification Board (LPCB). These standards test products against defined attack methods and classify performance according to risk levels, providing objective assurance that a barrier can withstand sustained intrusion attempts.

Certification also extends beyond the product itself to manufacturing consistency, ensuring that materials, processes, and build quality remain reliable over time. In ROI terms, this reduces uncertainty, one of the biggest hidden risks in security purchasing.

The distinction between deterrent and barrier is central to this conversation. Deterrents rely on perception; barriers rely on proven delay. Real security is about buying time, time for alarms to activate, response teams to arrive, and incidents to be prevented.

Judge adds, “Security should be evaluated on performance, not on appearance alone. A single prevented break-in can outweigh the initial investment many times over.”

Durability is another overlooked driver of ROI. Low-maintenance, warrantied security solutions reduce lifecycle costs by limiting repairs, replacements, and upgrades. Over time, this transforms security from a recurring expense into a stabilising asset, particularly important for property owners managing long-term operating costs.

This shift is increasingly recognised by insurers and risk professionals. In the absence of local standards, many are turning to international certification frameworks to guide minimum requirements and support underwriting decisions. Verified performance provides tangible evidence of risk mitigation, which can influence insurance exposure and long-term asset resilience.

The value extends beyond risk reduction. High-quality physical security contributes to property appeal, signals build quality, and reassures occupants and tenants. In commercial environments, it supports operational continuity; in residential settings, it delivers something less measurable but equally important, peace of mind.

Certified barrier solutions are also expanding across industries where security has traditionally required bespoke engineering. From retail and transport infrastructure to mining and remote environments, tested manual barriers offer reliable protection without reliance on electricity, reducing downtime risk while controlling lifecycle cost.

Ultimately, reframing security ROI requires a mindset shift. The question is not “What does this cost?” but “What does this prevent?” Prevented theft. Avoided disruption. Reduced insurance exposure. Longer product lifespan. Stronger property value.

“When security is built to perform over decades, not just years, it becomes one of the most dependable investments a property owner can make,” concludes Judge.

In a market without consistent local standards, international certification offers a practical benchmark for decision-making. Choosing durable, tested, and low-maintenance barriers moves security out of the expense column and firmly into the investment category, where its real value becomes clear over time.