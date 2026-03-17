Arctic Wolf introduces a financial risk-focused Security Operations Warranty

Arctic Wolf has launched its Security Operations Warranty in South Africa.

This warranty offers financial support to organisations during cyber incidents, helping to reduce the financial impact.

It shows Arctic Wolf’s commitment to making cybersecurity a key part of business strategy, not just a technical concern.

Cyber incidents have been ranked as the number one global business risk for the past six years. This continued trend reflects the increasing financial impact of modern attacks.

While organisations invest heavily in prevention and detection, many leaders still underestimate the residual exposure that remains when systems fail or when attackers circumvent defences.

The financial consequences extend far beyond a ransom payment. Recovery costs, operational downtime, legal obligations and reputational damage all contribute to a broader financial burden that is often not anticipated in advance.

Risk cannot be removed completely. It can only be reduced and transferred. This is the rationale behind Arctic Wolf’s Security Operations Warranty.

The warranty is designed to help organisations close the financial shortfall that often arises after a cyber incident. It provides support across real-world scenarios, including ransomware, business email compromise, compliance events, legal liability, and business income loss.

The warranty assists organisations with the costs of restoring systems to their pre-incident state and can contribute toward cyber insurance deductibles.

Coverage can reach up to $3-million dollars, with the final amount influenced by the customer’s services and contract term.

Eligibility for the warranty is simple and open. Any customer using qualifying Arctic Wolf services can get the warranty for free after opting in. There are no requirements for certain tools or organisation size.

This makes it one of the largest and most inclusive options in South Africa. It also matches the trend where boards and finance leaders want security investments to show clear business value.

Jason Oehley, senior security expert at Arctic Wolf South Africa, says the warranty marks a strategic change in the country’s cybersecurity approach.

He explains: “Cyber incidents have become one of the most predictable financial shocks facing modern organisations. Leaders have accepted that prevention can’t offer complete certainty.

“The real test is the speed and confidence with which an organisation can recover and stabilise after a disruption. The warranty gives organisations a clearer financial pathway during the most chaotic and stressful moments of an incident.”