New VP and chief product officer for TransUnion

TransUnion Africa, a global information and insights company, today announced the appointment of Michael Rogers as vice-president and chief product officer, effective 15 January 2026.

Rogers has worked for two decades across key African markets, including Botswana, Kenya, Rwanda, Namibia, Zambia, eSwatini, South Africa, and Malawi.

Most recently, he served at Mastercard, where he led consulting engagement across the continent.

Prior to Mastercard, Rogers was CEO of Tarsus Technology Solutions. He also spent 18 years at Accenture.

Rogers will lead TransUnion Africa’s end‑to‑end product strategy, with responsibility for advancing the product portfolio and strengthening sector‑specific solutions across banking, fintech, insurance, retail, automotive, telecommunications and digital commerce. His focus includes enhancing core credit and risk offerings, accelerating the responsible use of alternative data, and expanding fraud, identity and advanced analytics capabilities to meet evolving market needs.

Lee Naik, CEO and regional president for TransUnion Africa, comments: “Mike brings an exceptional blend of technology, product and leadership experience, with a deep understanding of how data-driven products create commercial and social impact. His appointment strengthens our ability to market-relevant solutions that help clients manage risk, grow responsibly and extend access to financial services across Africa.”

Rogers adds: “TransUnion Africa sits at the intersection of trust, data and technology. My focus is to simplify adoption, improve decisioning quality and deliver products that create tangible value – helping our clients acquire, serve and protect customers in increasingly digital ecosystems. I am excited to partner with our teams and clients to bring the next generation of solutions to market.”