Nutanix Agentic AI unlocks enterprise AI factory potential

Nutanix has announced the Nutanix Agentic AI solution, a full software stack purpose-built to help customers accelerate adoption of Agentic AI for business transformation.

With the shift to Agentic AI, enterprise adoption has hit a tipping point where the barrier to success is no longer the model or building individual agents. But the complexity of managing the infrastructure required to securely run thousands of agents at scale. Infrastructure and platform teams need better solutions to build and operate AI factories, and provide shared access to their resources, while maximising performance, security, and compliance with sovereignty requirements.

In addition, data scientists and Agentic AI developers expect easy access to tools and services to run and fine-tune models, build agents, and securely connect them to enterprise data.

“Contrary to AI infrastructure for model training that was optimised to run ‘one big job,’ production Agentic AI infrastructure needs to handle scale and high rates of change for thousands of AI services, agents, and concurrent users and developers. Nutanix Agentic AI extends our AHV hypervisor, Flow Virtual Networking, Nutanix Kubernetes Platform, and Nutanix Enterprise AI to deliver a cloud operating model to enterprise AI factories, enabling infrastructure and platform teams to simply build, operate, and govern AI factories, while providing Agentic AI developers with the performance and rich set of models and AI platform services they need,” says Thomas Cornely, executive vice-president of product management at Nutanix.

The solution integrates with Nvidia AI Enterprise at the Agent Builder layer and orchestrates the Nvidia-certified ecosystem of AI factories for supported configurations. It enables customers with dynamic, multiuser AI environments to build, run, and protect agentic AI applications with a full suite of infrastructure orchestration and security software coupled with AI Platform Services (PaaS) and Models-as-a-Service (MaaS) for data scientists and Agentic AI developers. Nutanix and NVIDIA are also working together to build the foundation for autonomous agents in the enterprise through integration with the NVIDIA Agent Toolkit including the NVIDIA OpenShell open-source runtime.

The Nutanix Agentic AI solution reduces complexity, delivers optimised performance and security, and is designed to enable lower, predictable token costs.

Agentic AI Services and a Kubernetes Platform

This AI PaaS and Kubernetes native software layer consists of:

An Advanced AI Gateway and Model-as-a-Service: The latest release of Nutanix Enterprise AI (NAI), version 2.6, now includes an AI Gateway service for unified policy control over cloud-hosted and private LLMs. New support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP) server and Fine Tuning extends its existing robust MaaS capabilities to enable agents to securely connect to enterprise tools and data sources. NAI also now includes support for the NVIDIA Nemotron family of open-source AI models, datasets, and training tools designed to help developers build agentic AI systems that can reason, securely access tools, and complete complex multistep tasks independently.

The latest release of Nutanix Enterprise AI (NAI), version 2.6, now includes an AI Gateway service for unified policy control over cloud-hosted and private LLMs. New support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP) server and Fine Tuning extends its existing robust MaaS capabilities to enable agents to securely connect to enterprise tools and data sources. NAI also now includes support for the NVIDIA Nemotron family of open-source AI models, datasets, and training tools designed to help developers build agentic AI systems that can reason, securely access tools, and complete complex multistep tasks independently. An Open Kubernetes Platform With a Rich AI Catalogue: Nutanix simplifies the path to Agentic AI by extending its CNCF-compliant Nutanix Kubernetes Platform with a rich catalogue of pre-built open-source AI developer tools including Notebooks, Vector Databases, MLOps workflow engines, and Agentic frameworks. Because it is fully integrated with NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, developers can instantly deploy NVIDIA NIM microservices, including Nemotron, to accelerate the development of high-performance AI applications in production.

Infrastructure Optimisation and Security

In the early access version of NVIDIA topology aware AHV, the Nutanix AHV hypervisor has been enhanced to automatically optimise allocation of physical resources to virtual machines on GPU dense servers and help maximise performance.

The Nutanix Flow Virtual Networking solution has been enhanced to offload the network dataplane to NVIDIA BlueField, delivering high-performance networking while reducing host CPU and memory consumption.

These enhanced capabilities bring all the benefits of virtual machines for workload and tenant isolation, day two operations, and infrastructure resilience to Agentic AI workloads with maximum performance, security, and resource utilisation to help achieve lower cost per token.

Foundational Data Services for AI

Agentic AI applications require foundational Data Services. As a solution built on the NVIDIA AI Data Platform reference design, Nutanix Unified Storage delivers linearly scalable read/write performance for thousands of GPU clients.

By providing a high-capacity tier for KV Cache offloading and support for S3 over RDMA and NFS over RDMA, Nutanix provides a scalable, low-latency data fabric that maximises GPU efficiency across all enterprise AI workloads.