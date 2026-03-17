Skills development planning directly impacts B-BBEE compliance outcomes

Skills Development planning is no longer viewed as an administrative compliance exercise under South Africa’s Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) framework, with companies now expected to demonstrate clear alignment between training initiatives and measurable transformation outcomes.

Skills Development remains a priority element of the B-BBEE scorecard and continues to be subject to the 40% sub-minimum requirement. Failure to meet this threshold can result in automatic discounting of a company’s overall B-BBEE level, regardless of performance in other elements.

According to Reona Strydom, technical specialist at the BEE Chamber, many organisations still underestimate the strategic role that Skills Development planning plays in their overall compliance position.

“Skills Development is increasingly being assessed on intent, structure and alignment to transformation objectives,” says Strydom. “Companies that approach training as a tick-box exercise risk both non-compliance and missed opportunities to improve their B-BBEE outcomes.”

Central to this shift is the Work Skills Plan (WSP) and Annual Training Report (ATR), which are now widely recognised by regulators and Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs) as strategic tools rather than routine paperwork. These submissions are used to evaluate whether training spend is structured, relevant and supportive of long-term workforce transformation.

Misaligned or poorly planned Skills Development initiatives can result in training spend not being recognised for B-BBEE purposes, even where funds have been allocated and courses completed.

“Proper Skills Development planning allows businesses to meet compliance requirements while simultaneously building internal capability,” Strydom adds. “When done correctly, it delivers regulatory certainty and real operational benefit.”

The BEE Chamber advises companies to review their Skills Development strategies well ahead of verification cycles to ensure alignment with current B-BBEE Codes of Good Practice and SETA expectations.